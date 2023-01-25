Watch Ted Cruz Flip-Flop On Live TV In 30 Seconds Flat

“The FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives, and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business address,” Cruz said during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow.”

Host Larry Kudlow then asked him about the classified documents discovered at Pence’s home near Indianapolis last week. Cruz didn’t seem as concerned about those.

“Oh, look, the Mike Pence story ― it’s still early,” Cruz said. “He is a good friend and a good man. He’s explained where these came from.”

The White House has been under fire since it disclosed that Biden’s attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions between Nov. 2 and Dec. 20 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington and at Biden’s home.

Biden donated his sealed Senate records to the University of Delaware in 2012. Cruz has repeatedly called on the Justice Department to search those papers. However, the university has said only Biden and his designees have access to the papers until two years after he leaves public office.

The Justice Department has appointed a special prosecutor to look into the matter.

On Tuesday, news broke that Pence, too, had mishandled sensitive material. According to Pence’s attorney, “a small number of documents bearing classified markings” were found at the home of Donald Trump’s vice president last week.

In both cases, there is no indication they were aware of the presence of the records, and it appears the records were turned over within days of their discovery.

The two developments stand in contrast to how former President Trump for months refused repeated requests from the National Archives to return classified material located at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office. Roughly 300 classified documents have been recovered from Trump’s properties since he left office in January 2021.

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, Cruz called it a politically motivated “fishing expedition.”