Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday accused White House press secretary Jen Psaki of “brazen gaslighting.”

But given his own history, it didn’t go well.

Cruz shared a video of Psaki saying Republicans are essentially defunding the police since they voted against the COVID relief American Rescue Plan, which included $350 billion for local law enforcement agencies.

The Texas senator tweeted:

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made the same point on Sunday during an interview with Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

“Congressman Banks, you voted against that package, against that $350 billion, just like every other Republican in the House and Senate,” Wallace said. “So can’t you make the argument that it’s you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?”

Cruz also voted against the bill.

His critics were also quick to point to his own history of “gaslighting,” including his vote against the certification of the 2020 election based on disproven conspiracy theories and his shifting story after he was caught fleeing to Mexico as his home state suffered a major humanitarian crisis over the winter.

