PoliticsTexasTed CruzHouston

Ted Cruz's 'Come Together' Message After Storm Prompts Scathing Reminder From Critics

You can guess what it is.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to earn political capital from the cleanup operation for the deadly storm that struck Houston last week.

But the Donald Trump-boosting senator simply received a stark reminder of that time in February 2021 when he ditched his state in the middle of a historic winter storm for the sunnier climes of Cancun.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Cruz detailed his visit to the emergency operation center, sit-downs with officials, and conversations with people helping to repair the damage in Houston.

High winds and a tornado killed at least seven people, reported CNN.

“Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together,” Cruz captioned the clip. But the overwhelming majority of commenters just recalled his infamous trip to Mexico as the record cold hit:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot