Twitter Users Spot The ‘Embarrassing’ Part Of Ted Cruz’s T-Shirt Tweet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) trended on Twitter Thursday after he shared a screenshot which appeared to show that he’d been searching for his own name on the platform.
The Donald Trump sycophant was firing back at a post which claimed that a mocking T-shirt bearing his likeness ― and the slogan “Politics in the front, Insurrection in the back,” referencing Cruz’s refusal to accept the 2020 election result ― had faded after one wash.
Critics accused the Texas Republican, who in 2017 blamed a staffer for accidentally “liking” a hardcore porn video from his account, of being “desperate” after they spotted the search bar containing the terms “tedcruz OR @tedcruz Or s…” at the top of the image:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter