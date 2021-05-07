Twitter Users Spot The ‘Embarrassing’ Part Of Ted Cruz’s T-Shirt Tweet

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) trended on Twitter Thursday after he shared a screenshot which appeared to show that he’d been searching for his own name on the platform.

Probably made in China. pic.twitter.com/8jSKWHQwoO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 6, 2021

The Donald Trump sycophant was firing back at a post which claimed that a mocking T-shirt bearing his likeness ― and the slogan “Politics in the front, Insurrection in the back,” referencing Cruz’s refusal to accept the 2020 election result ― had faded after one wash.

Critics accused the Texas Republican, who in 2017 blamed a staffer for accidentally “liking” a hardcore porn video from his account, of being “desperate” after they spotted the search bar containing the terms “tedcruz OR @tedcruz Or s…” at the top of the image:

Doesn't Ted Cruz have an important job that doesn't involve searching for his own damn name on Twitter? https://t.co/fvaSxOoTay — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) May 6, 2021

Bruh coulda just tapped the tweet and took a screenshot 😭🤣 — Austin Choate (@Austin_Choate) May 6, 2021

You searched yourself and left the search bar on the screenshot? pic.twitter.com/Hb2OzcFVSy — Carolyn (@Eightnotenuf) May 6, 2021

Yet another self-own by @TedCruz. This time? Searching Twitter for his own name. https://t.co/aBvD4LOFLB — Ray Wert (@raywert) May 6, 2021

let's play the guessing game for what the last search term starting with 's' was pic.twitter.com/hu6C2LNtMZ — Jandalf the J 👁️⃤ (@Logan_Strobel) May 6, 2021

Bro how often do you search yourself? — Jacob (@steelfan7575) May 6, 2021

The third term in the search bar is "seditionist". — Fitz❤️‍🔥Bunny (@Fitz_Bunny) May 6, 2021

pathetic OR thirsty OR desperate OR https://t.co/HuEJp0CDJu pic.twitter.com/sHZPIjdriE — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 6, 2021

this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/jmEXBvPYXa — matt lurrie (@mattlurrie) May 6, 2021

you have no idea how embarrassing that search bar is do you? — Matt, from the internet (@theothermatt_b) May 6, 2021

Someone is namesearching themselves. Ted, that's fine, but you're not supposed to do it in public. https://t.co/EWScoSh0An — jon rosenberg🦥🌿 (@jonrosenberg) May 6, 2021

We all knew you were obsessed with yourself, but damn... — Presley (@writerthoughts) May 6, 2021

Appreciate the name search part of this https://t.co/QMAeP7JrRK — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 6, 2021

Name searcher lol — morgan (@OsoheGhost) May 7, 2021

The key detail: this THIRSTY mf searched it at 11:51 and posted it at 11:51 https://t.co/DK2xxbEBgC — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) May 6, 2021

So you just be searching yourself like that lol — BREN FLEGEL (@biggayidiot_) May 6, 2021

Definitive proof Ted Cruz searches his own name on Twitter https://t.co/pHopgBlMHg — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) May 6, 2021

Congrats on the self-own by including the search terms, Cancun Ted — white koi summer (@RaisingOneBrow) May 6, 2021

Searching your own name on Twitter is a cry for help. https://t.co/xXVDbr0ZYs — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 6, 2021

It's funny that you didn't crop out that you're a name searcher, One of the most insecure things you can do — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓼 (@sporkboot) May 6, 2021

literally all you had to do was crop the screenshot omg — m🍃✨ (@ummmmbri) May 6, 2021

It faded as quickly as your presidential run — Pinche-Pastor of Our🚺of the🖕Church (@Pinche_Pi) May 6, 2021

Dying Ted Cruz searches his own name and likely sees me roasting him near daily https://t.co/F8SJ3brRZx — Ofirah Yheskel (@ofirahy) May 6, 2021