Ted Cruz's Own Words About Jan. 6 Come Back To Haunt Him In Damning Supercut

The ridiculing of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) groveling apology to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for calling the U.S. Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack” continued on Thursday.
Cruz may have tried to pass off his criticism of the Donald Trump-incited rioters as “sloppy” and “dumb” to Carlson.
But as progressive PAC MeidasTouch showed in the supercut below, it wasn’t the first time Cruz has described the insurrectionists as terrorists:
The PAC also released this video ― titled “Ted Cruz Is Pathetic” ― with an equally blunt reminder of his past comments:
CNN’s Anderson Cooper, meanwhile, was one of the numerous news anchors who mocked Cruz for debasing himself in front of Carlson, saying he had “the spine of a cantaloupe.”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid likened Cruz to “Game of Thrones” character Reek:
Ari Melber, host of “The Beat” on MSNBC, called it a “very sad interview” and “a new low” for the Texas Republican.
And Chris Hayes, also of MSNBC, explained how Cruz has a “well-established and well-documented thing for self-humiliation.”