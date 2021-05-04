Ted Cruz Is Mocked For Jason Bourne Reference To CIA Recruiting Video

A CIA recruitment video promoting diversity prompted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to reference fictional agent Jason Bourne in his criticism of the clip. So, Twitter users spied an opportunity to pile onto the controversial lawmaker.

The video, focusing on a Latina officer in the agency, was posted to the CIA’s Twitter account last week and has been making the rounds on social media. It has drawn criticism for perhaps trying too hard to portray its subject as both exceptional and ordinary.

#WednesdayWisdom



"I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world.



Command your space. Mija, you are worth it." — CIA (@CIA) April 28, 2021

Cruz’s lame putdown became internet fodder.

“If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un...would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne,” wrote Cruz, who has spent a lot of energy lately shouting the right-wing catchwords “cancel culture” and “woke.”

If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un...would this scare you?



We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

Twitter scorched the controversial lawmaker for using the fictional Bourne, a spy from the Robert Ludlum books who was played by Matt Damon in several movies, to address real-world issues.

“Hey, moron: “Jason Bourne” is imaginary ― like your conscience,” commentator Keith Olbermann wrote.

Others on Twitter also burned the senator.

1) Jason Bourne is a fictional character

2) The president you shilled for is Kim Jong Un’s best buddy and said they ‘fell in love’ https://t.co/0iRzm57Hqf — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is fictional as well as James Bond in case you are wondering. https://t.co/a2VGDpPcxe — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 4, 2021

Hey, moron: “Jason Bourne” is imaginary - like your conscience https://t.co/lAfPbP7RAl — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021

You know Jason Bourne is fictional, right? The CIA has to recruit real people.



Resign. — TedCruzMustResign (@TedResign) May 4, 2021

If a secret agent scares the people they are trying to spy on, isn't that counterproductive, Senator?



(Jason Bourne is fiction, btw.) — Joseph Nobles (@BoloBoffin) May 4, 2021

It's not supposed to "scare" anyone, Ted. But it sure sounds like it scares the hell out of you.

Also, Jason Bourne is a fictional character from a movie. It other words, not real, Ted. — #MedicareforAllNOW (@JBoy02) May 4, 2021

Dumbass conservatives don't realize the CIA has valued diversity hires for much longer than other agencies have, for precisely the reason that people in many hostile countries don't look, speak, or act like the average American. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) May 3, 2021

*Matt Damon to Ted Cruz when Ted brings up Jason Bourne: pic.twitter.com/etcP1Zos7H — ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛 🧜‍♀️ (@pinklionheart) May 4, 2021

Man, Jack Ryan is gonna be pissed when he finds out Cruz picked Jason Bourne instead of him... https://t.co/qYY4L8a4tG — Match Corrects Himself (@Match907) May 4, 2021

LMAO Ted Cruz using Jason Bourne as a reason the CIA was good? The books and movies are about how it tore a man to shreds and stripped his humanity then kidnapped and almost killed his wife! — Harlequin Adams (@HaileyAdamsXXX) May 4, 2021