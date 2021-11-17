Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving plans with the first line of a limerick, and Twitter users thought it was a poetic self-own.
Following reports that Biden will celebrate the holiday with family on Nantucket, Cruz tweeted this reference to the “there once was a man from Nantucket” limerick that in some versions is a bit, er, crude:
There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021
Some critics asked Cruz if he actually knew how the naughty version of the limerick ended, and what it implied.
Others finished the verse for him.
Many, meanwhile, suggested Cruz was the last person to be commenting on holiday plans, given his family vacation in Cancun when his state was hit by a devastating winter storm.
There once was a man named Ted Cruz— Tara Dublin (Taylor's Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021
Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes
He’ll go back on his word
And pick on Big Bird
Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruz https://t.co/fyU6n24KaC
There once was a man who ran off to Cancun who frequently shows he is a buffoon. He spends zero time doing his work and constantly resembles a jerk. For all us Texans he can’t be gone too soon. https://t.co/C6ItueGGBU— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2021
Man of the people, Ted Cruz who once flew to the Ritz Carlton in Mexico while his constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/E7ojAhvmP4— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2021
Senator, are you in favor of lowering the eligible voting age? I only ask because it now appears that you spend the majority of your time trying to craft zingers for 11 year old boys to laugh and snicker at. https://t.co/HBfbqK8aoX— Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) November 16, 2021
Does Ted Cruz know what the man from Nantucket limerick is about?— 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 17, 2021
Because he basically tweeted that Joe Biden has big dick energy
There once was a goon from Cancun… https://t.co/uHm4oHO5Ch— Fernand Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) November 16, 2021
He got tired of listening to Ted Cruz and said, “fuck it.” He went to the beach having signed a big law and said, “all the Trump-loving Republicans can suck it.” https://t.co/dBy0EHwNxE— That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) November 16, 2021
Not so sure you know the rest of this limerick. You might want to sit out travel advice also. Just saying. https://t.co/LNTZtXPo6X— Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 17, 2021
Now and then, could you try to remember that you’re a U.S. senator? https://t.co/LLAYEqRV0m— Mark Strauss (@MarkDStrauss) November 17, 2021
There was once a total a-hole from Alberta… https://t.co/Hr5ERDGjxO— Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) November 17, 2021
Uh... Ted? Do you know how the rest of that limerick actually goes? https://t.co/k8oaFpAQBW— Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) November 16, 2021
A loathsome old fellow named Ted— Bill Prady (Taylor's Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021
Loved Donald, a creep who once said,
“Your wife’s face is whack,
Your papa killed Jack,”
And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok
Who didn’t run off to Cancun while his state kicked the bucket.— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 16, 2021
Because unlike old’ Ted
His decency was more than a shred
And sniveling cowards from Texas can suck it. https://t.co/cYKfGuEbKd
Sorry, is the insult here supposed to be that Biden has a big dick? https://t.co/4h73xIDP6m— FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) November 17, 2021
There once was a loon who flew to Cancun... https://t.co/xN9u0EKGIC— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 17, 2021
There once was a man from Canada,— Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) November 16, 2021
Who constantly whined to speak to the manager.
This man was a true buffoon,
and as it got cold one winter afternoon,
He left his constituents freezing,
While he ran off in Cancun. https://t.co/LDJAYnUmWf
There once was a small “man” named Ted.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 16, 2021
Who in a crisis to Mexico fled.
He said with a smirk
Because he’s a terrible jerk
“Don’t blame me, blame my daughters instead”. pic.twitter.com/75AHukc0WC
There once was a Republican goon— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021
When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun
He kept smiling smugly
As Trump called his wife ugly
He'll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB
Ted Cruz criticizes Biden for going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving— Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 16, 2021
Cruz fled to the Ritz in Cancun amid a deadly power grid failure, left his dog to freeze, blamed his daughters, incited the insurrectionists, attacked Big Bird, blocked nat’l security noms
Big Turd has no shame
…who didn’t fly to Cancún while his people kicked the bucket. pic.twitter.com/GIfBnfjUi1— Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 16, 2021
Wait what on earth is wrong with him going to Nantucket for Thanksgiving? Like I’m not even trolling, I can’t even see the negative side to any president going somewhere in America to enjoy Thanksgiving the way everyone does? https://t.co/ChPnsqA0yG— Skyler Stone (@theskylerstone) November 17, 2021
