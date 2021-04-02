Ted Cruz Responds to John Boehner's 'Go F**k Yourself' With A ‘Mean Girls’ GIF

On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to an explicit moment in former House Speaker John Boehner’s audiobook recording of his memoir “On the House.”

In leaked audio that you can listen to below, the Ohio Republican departs from his book’s text to say: “P.S.: Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself!”

When @SpeakerBoehner was recording his audiobook I was told by sources that during these wine-soaked sessions he would deviate from the book’s text and insert random violent attacks on @tedcruz. Well, here’s some tape (listen to the end): pic.twitter.com/NFCQ2QFdTT — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 2, 2021

Axios actually reported on the rogue moment in late February, and Boehner blamed it on too much wine in the recording studio.

Cruz referred to Boehner’s F-bomb while speaking at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference shortly after it was leaked, saying: “He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible. To which my response was: Who’s John Boehner?”

And to perhaps prove he’s not like a regular senator, he’s a cool senator, Cruz reacted to the tweet above on Friday with a GIF from “Mean Girls,” which we’re sure he thinks is so fetch.

Although it’s unclear if Boehner is truly “obsessed” with Cruz, it’s common knowledge that he doesn’t like the Texas Republican. He once called Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh.”

“I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life,” Boehner said of Cruz.

According to a preview image on Amazon, the back cover of Boehner’s memoir also has a sassy take on Cruz that reads: “There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else.”

So, there you have it. Cruz did not release an official statement on Boehner’s comment — he just responded with a bad joke and a Regina George GIF.