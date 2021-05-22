'Kremlin Cruz' Erupts Over Nickname By Brian Williams For Attack On 'Emasculated' Military

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had a Twitter meltdown after MSNBC’s Brian Williams called him “Kremlin Cruz” for his disdain of “emasculated” U.S. troops in contrast to the mighty Russian military.

Williams noted on “The 11th Hour” Friday night that the Texas lawmaker didn’t like being called “Cancun Cruz” when he broke COVID-19 health recommendations to sneak out of the county for a vacation in the sun in February while his fellow Texans suffered through a record-breaking cold amid a power outage.

“He really won’t like being called ‘Kremlin Cruz’ after his latest and remarkably stupid lapse in judgment,” added Williams, who recalled how Cruz bashed “emasculated” American troops after watching a Russian propaganda video on its military he-men.

Cruz fired back over his newest nickname, even though his disdain for U.S. troops in recent tweets seems clear.

“Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea,” Cruz tweeted Thursday in an inflammatory post referring to American troops. He was responding to a video from an unknown source that melded part of a brutish Russian propaganda video about troops to a recruitment ad from the U.S. Army, which highlighted the diversity of the military.

But Cruz doubled down, tweeting later: “Dem politicians & the woke media are trying to turn” service members “into pansies.”

Still, he railed against Williams’ nickname, insisting in a long string of tweets that he “hates communists.” Trump’s pal Putin used to be in the KGB, but the Communist Party was outlawed in Russia in 1991.

He also said Williams “is Pravda,” the Russian newspaper, and said that President Joe Biden should be called “Kremlin Joe” for dropping sanctions intended to block Russia’s construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline into Germany, which he said was essentially a “multi-billion-dollar gift.”

And Cruz suddenly changed his assessment of U.S. troops from “emasculated” to “the finest fighting force on the face of the Planet.”

3/x Now, with his trademark ignorant snark, he’s dubbed me “Kremlin Cruz.”



Three problems:



(1) I hate communists, my family was imprisoned & tortured by communists, and Brian is a shameless apologist for Russian (and Chinese and Cuban) communists. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

4/x (2) I was arguing that our military needs to be able to kick the ass of Russian soldiers. It’s Brian & his lefty comrades that are working relentlessly to diminish the effectiveness of the U.S. military—the finest fighting force on the face of the planet. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

Critics still weren’t buying it.

Holy Crap.@tedcruz, maybe your years of ignoring Russia and enabling Russia in order to suck the ass of Trump was not the best idea. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 22, 2021

goob, you’re a Russian stooge. Not a communist stooge. Keep up. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 22, 2021

You know what Brian Williams didn’t do?

Abandon his constituents in the middle of an energy crisis. — Grandma Muses™ ☘️🍕 (@GrandmaMuses) May 22, 2021

Kremlin Cruz seems kind of sensitive! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) May 22, 2021

Kremlin Cruz fits - wear it

You cower to trump who cowers to Putin -

We know who you are — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) May 22, 2021

First problem - Russia isn't communist. You'd know this if you'd paid attention since December of 1991.



Also, your dad was on Castro's side - "Cruz states he joined the Cuban Revolution as a teenager..." — Clovis (@clovis69) May 22, 2021

Russia is Communist now?



Ted, what year do you think it is?



You're being accused of being a stooge for right-wing authoritarians. "I hate communists" isn't exactly germane. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) May 22, 2021

@tedcruz #KremlinCruz Your tweet glorified Russian soldiers using a propaganda video showing a militaristic "he-man" video of Russian soldiers. You then derided a female American soldier as "woke" to contrast her with the Russians. FYI she was lauded by her General — Susan “For The People”Voting Rights Act Bolle (@SusanBolle) May 22, 2021

Sweetie, you’re the Putin lover here. As for communists, where are they? Can’t find ANY in the Democratic Party. Education failed you. — More science, less quackery. (@Brasilmagic) May 22, 2021