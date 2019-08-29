Wednesday marked 56 years since the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attempted to capitalize on the anniversary on Twitter, where he shared images of King alongside excerpts from the address.
“His vision ― of equality, of justice, of humanity ― resonates today with trembling power,” wrote Cruz.
But his tweets did not go over well.
People accused Cruz of participating in “phony patriotism” and of being complicit with President Donald Trump’s administration, which they said eschewed many of the values that King had stood for.
