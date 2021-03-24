Ted Cruz Falsely Suggests CDC Guidelines Are Why He Won't Wear A Mask On TV

Were you worried that Sen. Ted Cruz might run out of new ways to act like a jerk?

Never fear. He always comes through in the clutch.

On Wednesday, the Texas Republican was about to speak to a group of journalists when a reporter asked if he would mind putting on a mask.

Evidently sensing a chance to promote his personal brand of all-around unpleasantness, Cruz declined to do so.

“Uh, when I’m talking to the TV camera I’m not going to wear a mask,” Cruz said, adding that all his Senate colleagues have been immunized.

“It would make us feel better,” the reporter replied.

“You’re welcome to step away if you like,” Cruz replied, apparently offended at the idea that elected representatives like him would have to follow rules set up to protect Americans from COVID-19.

Cruz then snidely suggested that going maskless was “the whole point of a vaccine,” and implied he was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask in public.

Question: Would you mind putting on a mask for us?

Question: Would you mind putting on a mask for us?

Ted Cruz: Yeah when I'm talking to the TV camera, I'm not going to wear a mask

There are quite a few problems with Cruz’s comments. For starters, CDC guidelines recommend that people who’ve been vaccinated should still wear masks and practice social distancing when in public.

“For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to [...] take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing,” reads a March 8 post on the CDC website.

Also, contra Cruz’s claim that his Senate colleagues have all been vaccinated, The New York Times notes that more than a quarter of members of Congress are refusing the vaccine.

Many Twitter users slammed Cruz for, uh, being true to himself.

