'Mild-Mannered' Senator's 25-Minute Takedown Of Ted Cruz Sets Twitter Alight

"I feel like Michael Bennet just yelled on behalf of everyone who’s felt like they’re going completely insane for the past few years."

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) captured the public’s imagination on Thursday with what many people have described as an uncharacteristic takedown of fellow Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the GOP and the Trump administration.

Footage of Bennet on the chamber floor accusing Cruz of shedding “crocodile tears” for federal workers who are currently going without pay during the government shutdown went viral, and appeared to resonate even more after political reporters noted he was usually “mild-mannered.”

Following the speech, Cruz chastized Bennet for “attacking me personally.” Cruz also claimed he would never have “bellowed or yelled at a colleague on the Senate floor.”

Twitter users, however, had Bennet’s back:

Check out Bennet’s full address here:

