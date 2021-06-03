Ted Cruz Tries A Monty Python Crack And Twitter Users Run Away

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to attack Vice President Kamala Harris with a clip from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — and he didn’t just get taunted for a second time in response.

Cruz on Wednesday shared the “run away” moment from the 1975 movie on Twitter to accuse Harris of inaction on a surge of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, even though her stated focus is on addressing the root causes of migration from Central America rather than managing the border itself.

On the border crisis, Kamala invokes an old leadership style....https://t.co/Y24fcvapkl pic.twitter.com/QUy5Jlv4W7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2021

Cruz’s tweet was immediately flipped back on him.

Critics recalled the Donald Trump sycophant’s own “run away” moment when in February he fled to Cancun, Mexico, on a family vacation as his home state was hit by winter storms and widespread power outages.

It’s not the first time that Monty Python has been used to mock Cruz.

Is this live footage of your during the Texas Energy Crisis? — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) June 2, 2021

You shouldn't be talking about people running away, Cancun Cruz. — Matt Johnson (@mpj214) June 2, 2021

Except that you are the one who really did run away! pic.twitter.com/UbjDn5GU4x — Q Ball Corner Pocket (@Pawlectro) June 2, 2021

“Ted Cruz & family, bugout during TX cold snap; 2021, colorized.” — Richard Freedom🇺🇸 (@SenorFaustus) June 2, 2021

Looks a lot like you during the Texas storm no? You hear the death toll from that is likely closer to 500 people? — Mrs.B (@Sarahbennett061) June 2, 2021