Ted Cruz Tries A Monty Python Crack And Twitter Users Run Away

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to attack Vice President Kamala Harris with a clip from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — and he didn’t just get taunted for a second time in response.
Cruz on Wednesday shared the “run away” moment from the 1975 movie on Twitter to accuse Harris of inaction on a surge of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, even though her stated focus is on addressing the root causes of migration from Central America rather than managing the border itself.
Cruz’s tweet was immediately flipped back on him.
Critics recalled the Donald Trump sycophant’s own “run away” moment when in February he fled to Cancun, Mexico, on a family vacation as his home state was hit by winter storms and widespread power outages.
It’s not the first time that Monty Python has been used to mock Cruz.