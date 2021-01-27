Ted Cruz, Who Obsessed Over Clinton Emails, Wants To 'Move On' From Insurrection

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) thinks it’s time to move on from the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump just three weeks ago.

The violent attack, egged on by Trump himself, was part of an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election and ultimately overturn the results so Trump could stay in power despite losing to President Joe Biden.

Although the House impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection” over the attack, Cruz called the impeachment petty and said it was time to move on:

Ted Cruz: I think it’s time to move on pic.twitter.com/PjStKAAPey — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 27, 2021

Five people were killed in the attack, including U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

Cruz ― along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) ― is facing a Senate Ethics Committee complaint for amplifying false claims about the election that helped fuel the attack. Both also objected to the results during the certification of the vote in Congress.

“By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely,” the complaint stated.

Some Democrats have called on Cruz and Hawley to step down.

Cruz has spent years obsessing over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, even referencing them in a complaint to the Justice Department last month. He also blames Clinton for the 2012 deadly terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, an event he has used as a talking point for years.

Given that history, Cruz’s demand that the nation “move on” from the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month fell flat on social media:

Ted Cruz said in 2016 that if he were elected president, he would absolutely go after Clinton’s emails.



But sure, the insurrection aimed at physically endangering members of Congress and overturning a free and fair election was SO three weeks ago. https://t.co/9jfrmG0rOi — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) January 27, 2021

Can’t we all just forget about that silly little insurrection and get along? https://t.co/w5ZxJ0lx6Z — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 27, 2021

I've taken an oath to stop using swear words on Twitter. I'm better than that, smarter than that. So, @TedCruz @SenTedCruz You are, by far the most punchable creep that has ever taken a breath. A liar and slimeball beyond measure. @StephenKing couldn't imagine your horror. Resign https://t.co/RGp5CNz9Ez — Titus (@TitusNation) January 27, 2021

It’s been **checks notes** 3 weeks since Trump provoked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol that resulted in 5 deaths and involved Trump supporters calling for Pence to be lynched as they mercilessly beat police with American flags and their own batons https://t.co/ye1aqrI6LZ — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 27, 2021

We are giving January 6th insurrection, the same energy you gave Benghazi. https://t.co/lItcPSdp6C — 💛🐝Kamesha ‘ Corporate Thuggin’ Williams💛 (@raynebowmom) January 27, 2021

Yeah, I bet the dead cop wishes he could too. https://t.co/9faAWRTf8K — Roger Tansey 🌊🐕🌈 (@rogertansey) January 27, 2021

Brian Sicknick didn't get to move on with his life, so neither will you @tedcruz https://t.co/kzRZAvYZJq — Alex Winter (@Winter) January 27, 2021

Ted Cruz helped coordinate an effort to steal a fairly decided election from the American people only 20 DAYS ago. His campaign was soliciting campaign donations under the “Stop the Steal” banner while the insurrectionists were breaking into the Capitol only 20 DAYS ago. https://t.co/H0CHV1rZmC — David Lytle (@davitydave) January 27, 2021

Senator Grandpa Munster responsible for pushing the Big Lie and inciting the insurrection on the Congress that got people killed and aimed to overturn a free and fair election says he doesn’t want anyone to talk about it anymore. https://t.co/5vMewr63i1 — Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) January 27, 2021

Not coincidentally, all of the criminal defendants I represented thought it was time to move on and let their criminal conduct slide. Cruz incited an insurrection and must be held accountable. https://t.co/JX8gbd2tws — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 27, 2021

No Ted.

We’re just getting started and you will have to weigh in on whether you side w the

Trump Taliban OR American democracy. You can’t have it both ways. @tedcruz #TrumpTaliban™️ https://t.co/htA9Ul5fgS — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 27, 2021

One of the guys who encouraged the armed insurrection thinks we should “move on.”



pic.twitter.com/ZYtmX2mB6w — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 27, 2021

.@tedcruz the family of Officer Brian Sicknick may not be ready yet.



If you had human dignity you'd want justice. https://t.co/0kwD8rArso — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 27, 2021