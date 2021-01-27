Ted Cruz, Who Obsessed Over Clinton Emails, Wants To 'Move On' From Insurrection

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) thinks it’s time to move on from the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump just three weeks ago.
The violent attack, egged on by Trump himself, was part of an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election and ultimately overturn the results so Trump could stay in power despite losing to President Joe Biden.
Although the House impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection” over the attack, Cruz called the impeachment petty and said it was time to move on:
Five people were killed in the attack, including U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.
Cruz ― along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) ― is facing a Senate Ethics Committee complaint for amplifying false claims about the election that helped fuel the attack. Both also objected to the results during the certification of the vote in Congress.
“By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely,” the complaint stated.
Some Democrats have called on Cruz and Hawley to step down.
Cruz has spent years obsessing over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, even referencing them in a complaint to the Justice Department last month. He also blames Clinton for the 2012 deadly terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, an event he has used as a talking point for years.
Given that history, Cruz’s demand that the nation “move on” from the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month fell flat on social media: