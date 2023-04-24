Ted Cruz's Whine About The 'Nanny State' Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) got a blunt reminder of his own views and the views of his party over the weekend after a tweet in which he denounced the “nanny state” over smoking bans.
Cruz tweeted on Saturday:
Cruz claimed to be against “nanny-state authoritarianism” and for “your damn choice.”
But his critics were quick to point out some glaring inconsistencies with that message ― noting that Cruz is very much against choice when it comes to abortion, and his party is very much for “nanny-state authoritarianism” when it comes to everything from book bans to legal weed to drag shows.
Many were quick to call him out as a result:
