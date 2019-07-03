Ted Cruz Gets Torched Over Nike Boycott: 'Kids In Cages. In Your State.'

Critics on Twitter told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to review his priorities after he vowed to stop buying products from Nike.

Cruz on Tuesday joined a wave of conservative anger against the sports apparel company after it announced it would stop selling its new Air Max 1 USA sneakers, which featured the 13-star “Betsy Ross flag.”

Nike reportedly nixed its celebratory Fourth of July shoes after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick pointed out the flag’s association with slavery. It has also been co-opted by white nationalists.

“Yep, I own lots of Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was a kid,” Cruz wrote in a tweet. “But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag.”

“Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy anymore,” he added. “Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke?”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has also vowed to boycott Nike over the issue.

In a second post, Cruz said he respected free speech and “I’m exerting mine.”

“Until Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS,” he added.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) sarcastically responded that it was “brave” of Cruz “to stand up to a pair of shoes” and criticized him for not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Brave of you to stand up to a pair of shoes. Maybe one day you’ll stand up to the man who insulted your wife, your father and our country. https://t.co/H29FJMDwT5 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) July 2, 2019

Other people on Twitter chastised Cruz for not focusing on the migrant detention crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, called him out on his use of the term “woke,” and suggested other sneakers he may prefer:

there are kids in cages. in your state. https://t.co/XTelcePSqP — drew olanoff (@yoda) July 2, 2019

I don’t know how many times I have to say this but it’s not the Current flag. It was the 13 colonies flag. If you don’t recall from American history, black people were slaves at this time. So maybe use compassion and understand why some people would be offended by this flag. — Brittany Cope (@bravebrit1882) July 2, 2019

I’m sure Trump has a pair of boots you could wear, freshly licked by you. https://t.co/zCO6eT94gR — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 2, 2019

i'm just going to go with @MerriamWebster for this one. "woke" is defined as "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)." https://t.co/HpJ4QdXHgM — Rachel Metz (@rachelmetz) July 2, 2019

Why don't you donate them to the migrants your party is holding in concentration camps? https://t.co/wuDh3ZfEEy — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 2, 2019

Right wing boycotts are so funny. They say they’re boycotting a brand, then buy a bunch of stuff from that brand tondestroy it publicly, whilst everyone else goes “haha, idiots, I’ll buy some of that brand just to spite those dickheads!” And their sales go up. https://t.co/5tzHSlA32p — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 2, 2019

@tedcruz seems to have an issue with a brand that campaigns for, among others things, equality for the disabled, civil rights, against sexism, and for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Sorry... too 'woke' apparently. https://t.co/DshJolFQRg — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 2, 2019

Ted's holding out for Confederate Flag crocs... — Right-Wing Jesus (@RightWingJesus) July 2, 2019

Damn when did being “woke” become a bad thing? 🤔 https://t.co/xYXqkt829m pic.twitter.com/HnJn2JgBbR — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) July 2, 2019

Hey @tedcruz. Fellow Texan here. There are more pressing matters at the moment, which require your attention. Do a better job for your constituents, and maybe help get kids out of cages. In other words, GET BACK TO WORK. https://t.co/HkN34wm78F — Kurt Bradley (@kurtbradley) July 2, 2019

Should you really be using your Senate position to berate companies because you're upset they don't think the same way as you? There's a word for people like you, Ted. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) July 2, 2019

"Not so woke." I can't say I'm surprised, but it's funny to hear this said so explicitly. Sigh. https://t.co/lHqSL3wZ8f — Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) July 2, 2019

Senator Cruz, if you're more outraged by Nike than ongoing racial injustice, and children in cages without soap and toothbrushes, your priorities are tragically out of whack. — PamLeitterman (@pleitter) July 2, 2019

I think knowing Ted Cruz for sure doesn’t wear Nike, definitely helps the brand. Men who kiss up to con artists who call their wives ugly don’t make good brand ambassadors anyway! Please go barefoot Ted! — Gailen David (@gailendavid) July 2, 2019

Wrap some aluminum blankets on your feet. I hear our government finds that acceptable footwear. — ajas_hippie_mom (@jodybook) July 2, 2019

I guess you'll just have to be content with figuratively walking all over the US flag like usual. — Sammy Samsonite (@LexLuthier34) July 2, 2019

Nike is the Greek goddess of victory. So yes I can see why they might not be the right fit for you. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) July 2, 2019

No👏one👏wants👏your👏business 👏 — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🍑🏛️ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) July 2, 2019