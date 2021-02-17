Ted Cruz Admits He Has 'No Defense' For Texas' Current Energy Debacle

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) seems to take pride in trying to own the libs on Twitter, but he was the one who got owned on Tuesday.
After a massive snowstorm knocked out power to more than 4 million homes and businesses in the Lone Star state, many people suddenly remembered that last August Cruz slammed California on Twitter for being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.”
Considering the massive failure of Texas’ power grid, Cruz wasn’t in a position to attack other states for their energy issues ― and he knew it.
Cruz took a certain amount of ownership ― a smidgen? ― in a tweet that linked to a story in The Hill about the resurfaced tweets: “I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!”
Many Twitter users weren’t impressed with the mea culpa.
Some people pointed out that Cruz really had no defense for using the shrug emoji in his tweet.
But one Twitter user just had a simple request for the senator that would probably solve all conflict.