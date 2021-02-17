Ted Cruz Admits He Has 'No Defense' For Texas' Current Energy Debacle

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) seems to take pride in trying to own the libs on Twitter, but he was the one who got owned on Tuesday.

Considering the massive failure of Texas’ power grid, Cruz wasn’t in a position to attack other states for their energy issues ― and he knew it.

Cruz took a certain amount of ownership ― a smidgen? ― in a tweet that linked to a story in The Hill about the resurfaced tweets: “I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!”

I got no defense. 🤷🏻‍♂️



A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.



Stay safe! https://t.co/kBPGrGHmvI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2021

Many Twitter users weren’t impressed with the mea culpa.

think how much more prepared the state could’ve been if its two senators did more than just compete to own the libs all day — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 17, 2021

Let me finish that for you: "I apologize for mocking California lawmakers during their horrific crisis last year. I've learned the hard way that my colleagues and I must come together to fix this institutional crisis, to prevent suffering among our most vulnerable constituents." https://t.co/LzrG0CC8hg — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2021

“I got no defense” is a perfect summary of this man’s public life. https://t.co/AIyEb2B8kK — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 17, 2021

Partisan hack meets reality smack on.😂 https://t.co/O62vvlBvqb — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) February 17, 2021

Your entire career is based on mocking people with no power. https://t.co/MMbx2EKgMH — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 17, 2021

Ted Cruz has been in the Senate since 2013. He could work on infrastructure issues that affect all the states, particularly Texas. Or he could be a dick. He's made his choice. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 16, 2021

Some people pointed out that Cruz really had no defense for using the shrug emoji in his tweet.

I’m not a seasoned political veteran like Ted Cruz but I would probably avoid using the shrugging emoji to address any crisis where even one person might die. https://t.co/TA9YdwtpMd — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 17, 2021

“I’m from the government and I won’t even Try to help.” https://t.co/UZisO92Cmu — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 17, 2021

No matter what crisis you face, the GOP will always have your back with a shrug emoji. https://t.co/dFtWMFGqVO — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 17, 2021

But one Twitter user just had a simple request for the senator that would probably solve all conflict.

Please kick your own ass. https://t.co/EknwuShShh — 🎙Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) February 17, 2021