Pennsylvania Official Slams Ted Cruz For His Pittsburgh Vs. Paris Comments

Sen. Ted Cruz is getting burned for his attack on President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.
On Wednesday, the Texas Republican tried to “own the libs” by tweeting that Biden seemed “more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”
The smarmy tweet drew a lot of negative attention to Cruz, who failed to note that the 2015 Paris agreement isn’t about protecting Parisians ― it’s just the city where the international agreement was adopted by most nations of the world, including the U.S. at the time.
And then Pittsburgh came a-calling in the form of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, who quickly dismissed the senator’s so-called concern for the city’s residents (whose votes Cruz tried to get thrown out).
“[Cruz] doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s been a climate denier,” Fitzgerald told KDKA TV. “He was a COVID denier. We believe in science around here. We’ll run what we need to do here, Senator, and keep your nose out of our business.”
Fitzgerald’s burn went viral, because of two things: general animosity toward Cruz ...
... and Fitzgerald’s amazing resemblance to actor Jeff Daniels, who coincidentally is performing in Pittsburgh on Friday night.
Fitzgerald’s daughter was particularly amused to see her dad trending on Twitter.
Others who noticed the actor’s name was trending breathed a sigh of relief when they noticed the real reason the actor’s name was trending.
Although Fitzgerald’s Jeff Daniels impression seemed to get a lot of attention, one Twitter user managed to focus on the important issue at stake.