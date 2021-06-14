Old Ted Cruz Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Him At The Worst Possible Time

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked the state’s residents to conserve energy amid power plant outages combined with rising demand for electricity.

Cruz, of course, has his own history when it comes to dealing with his state’s ongoing power problems.

Or rather, not dealing with them: In February, after a winter storm crippled the power supply and led to massive outages, Cruz fled for a vacation in sunny Cancun.

Here’s Cruz’s original tweet from last summer as the Golden State struggled with power: