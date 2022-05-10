Politics

Ted Cruz Gets Busted By Ted Cruz As His Own Words Come Back To Haunt Him

Watch as the Texas senator awkwardly contradicts himself.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to revise history on Monday, but was busted by his own past comments.

As Fox News footage showed a peaceful protest in favor of abortion access, Cruz slammed the crowd as “goons” and warned of “escalation.”

Then, he defended the right-wing mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021:

That’s very different from what Cruz has said in the past.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch contrasted Cruz’s words this week with his previous comments about the Jan. 6 mob, which he called “terrorists” who committed a “violent assault on the Capitol.”

Earlier this year, Cruz was widely mocked for a “groveling” and “humiliating” appearance on Fox News in which he desperately tried to take back those words.

It didn’t go well.

“The way I phrased things yesterday it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb,” Cruz told Tucker Carlson during the awkward interview in January.

Carlson was unconvinced.

“I guess I just don’t believe you,” Carlson said.

