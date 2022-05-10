Ted Cruz Gets Busted By Ted Cruz As His Own Words Come Back To Haunt Him

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to revise history on Monday, but was busted by his own past comments.
As Fox News footage showed a peaceful protest in favor of abortion access, Cruz slammed the crowd as “goons” and warned of “escalation.”
Then, he defended the right-wing mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021:
That’s very different from what Cruz has said in the past.
Progressive PAC MeidasTouch contrasted Cruz’s words this week with his previous comments about the Jan. 6 mob, which he called “terrorists” who committed a “violent assault on the Capitol.”
Earlier this year, Cruz was widely mocked for a “groveling” and “humiliating” appearance on Fox News in which he desperately tried to take back those words.
It didn’t go well.
“The way I phrased things yesterday it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb,” Cruz told Tucker Carlson during the awkward interview in January.
Carlson was unconvinced.
“I guess I just don’t believe you,” Carlson said.