Sen. Ted Cruz Torn Apart Online Over Response To Trump Indictment

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reacted with predictable outrage over Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia, leaving his critics rolling their eyes.

“I’m pissed,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night, shortly after a Fulton County grand jury handed the sealed indictment up to a judge.

“If there are indictments tonight, it’ll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump,” added Cruz, who had led Republican senators’ efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

“This is disgraceful. Our country is over 200 years old. We have never once indicted a former president, or a candidate, and a leading candidate for president. And this is Joe Biden and this is the Democrats weaponizing the justice system because they’re afraid of the voters.”

Cruz soon received blowback online for his remarks, with social media users saying he was upset over Trump finally being held accountable.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was similarly criticized after he came to Trump’s defense, calling the indictment “unfair” and arguing that the issue should be left up to voters (who decided in 2020 that Biden should be president).

The sprawling state-level indictment, which was made public just before 11 p.m., included felony racketeering and conspiracy charges over Trump’s push to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. He was charged along with 18 allies.

Trump also faces dozens of felony counts in three other cases. Two are federal: one is connected to his attempted coup in 2021, while another is tied to his handling of classified materials. And in March, he was charged by a Manhattan grand jury with falsifying business records in New York.

See a snapshot of social media reactions to Cruz below, including commentary from former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) and MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

US Senator Ted Cruz once called Trump an “utterly amoral” “pathological liar” who acted like a “mobster,” had a “pattern of inciting violence,” and was “surrounded by sycophants.”



Ted Cruz is one of those sycophants. https://t.co/Go8XIsH2Qi — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 15, 2023

No matter what Ted Cruz claims, nobody, not even a former President, is above the law. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump interfered with a free and fair election, and today, a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment charging him with multiple felonies.



Meanwhile, instead of denouncing Trump, Ted Cruz is focused on weaponizing the government to protect him. Cruz is a coward. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) August 15, 2023

Cruz says we have never indicted a former president before.

1) So?

2) maybe we should have!

3) we have also never had a president before who incited an armed insurrection and tried to overturn an election. https://t.co/jCbDY78LVq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 15, 2023

I suspect that Ted Cruz knows pretty well that Joe Biden does not control the Fulton County DA https://t.co/o67dbpw1Oz — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 15, 2023

"who've decided the rule of law doesn't matter anymore."



Come on, Ted, that's you. https://t.co/bv55u4TFTc pic.twitter.com/8xnGE3853G — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 15, 2023

I’d very much argue that the disgrace here lies with Donald Trump for breaking the law rather than Georgia for upholding the law, but what do I know?



The rule of law matters. Which is why these indictments are so important. https://t.co/GCx2qmY2gg — Josh Perry 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MrJoshPerry) August 15, 2023

The official GOP line is that these indictments are b/c of an abuse of power by angry, politically-motivated democrats, rather than the real reason: He committed many, many crimes.



The reason we've "never seen this before" is b/c we've never had such a POS criminal as president. https://t.co/zLToRTQAKN — Chris Boeskool (@TheBoeskool) August 15, 2023

Ted Cruz voted to overturn the 2020 election but is very mad about abuses of power. https://t.co/ZF0oBa6Bgh — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 15, 2023

This is @tedcruz defending Donald Trump, the man who called his wife ugly. https://t.co/j7Y3DwNIT3 — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) August 15, 2023

Ted Cruz is like the manager for a WWE wrestler. He doesn't do shit except stand outside the ring and yell incoherent stuff in the hopes that he might get one ray of the spotlight. https://t.co/oVSxNd49Ge — Bradley Onishi (@BradleyOnishi) August 15, 2023