Sen. Ted Cruz Torn Apart Online Over Response To Trump Indictment

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reacted with predictable outrage over Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia, leaving his critics rolling their eyes.
“I’m pissed,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night, shortly after a Fulton County grand jury handed the sealed indictment up to a judge.
“If there are indictments tonight, it’ll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump,” added Cruz, who had led Republican senators’ efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.
“This is disgraceful. Our country is over 200 years old. We have never once indicted a former president, or a candidate, and a leading candidate for president. And this is Joe Biden and this is the Democrats weaponizing the justice system because they’re afraid of the voters.”
Cruz soon received blowback online for his remarks, with social media users saying he was upset over Trump finally being held accountable.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was similarly criticized after he came to Trump’s defense, calling the indictment “unfair” and arguing that the issue should be left up to voters (who decided in 2020 that Biden should be president).
The sprawling state-level indictment, which was made public just before 11 p.m., included felony racketeering and conspiracy charges over Trump’s push to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. He was charged along with 18 allies.
Trump also faces dozens of felony counts in three other cases. Two are federal: one is connected to his attempted coup in 2021, while another is tied to his handling of classified materials. And in March, he was charged by a Manhattan grand jury with falsifying business records in New York.
See a snapshot of social media reactions to Cruz below, including commentary from former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) and MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.