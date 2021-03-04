The 'Seinfeld' Theme Actually Makes Ted Cruz's Cringeworthy COVID-19 Gags Funny

Sen. Ted Cruz’s cringeworthy attempt at a coronavirus-themed comedy routine during his Conservative Political Action Conference address last week has received the “Seinfeld” treatment.

Someone added the hit ’90s show’s opening theme music over the Texas Republican’s “jokes” about how COVID-19 is transmitted in restaurants. The short clip has received a (virtual) standing ovation on social media.

Instagram user @juulmule_ posted the video online this week. It’s now been shared by multiple meme accounts. It’s unclear who actually created the clip. They did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

It’s just one of several moments from Cruz’s speech ― which included an ill-advised gag about his controversial Cancun trip and the channeling of William Wallace ― to go viral.

Watch the video here:

And compare it to the original “Seinfeld” theme music here: