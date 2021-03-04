The 'Seinfeld' Theme Actually Makes Ted Cruz's Cringeworthy COVID-19 Gags Funny

Sen. Ted Cruz’s cringeworthy attempt at a coronavirus-themed comedy routine during his Conservative Political Action Conference address last week has received the “Seinfeld” treatment.
Someone added the hit ’90s show’s opening theme music over the Texas Republican’s “jokes” about how COVID-19 is transmitted in restaurants. The short clip has received a (virtual) standing ovation on social media.
Instagram user @juulmule_ posted the video online this week. It’s now been shared by multiple meme accounts. It’s unclear who actually created the clip. They did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
It’s just one of several moments from Cruz’s speech ― which included an ill-advised gag about his controversial Cancun trip and the channeling of William Wallace ― to go viral.
Watch the video here:
And compare it to the original “Seinfeld” theme music here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)