Ted Cruz Hilariously Self-Owns On Live TV And Doesn't Seem To Realize it

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attempted to mock his rivals across the aisle on Monday but managed to deliver a pretty rough self-own about his relationship with former President Donald Trump instead.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Cruz ripped Democrats for being too loyal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“It’s a weird thing, Sean,” Cruz said. “There is a herd mentality among Congressional Democrats that they obey Chuck Schumer and their only answer is ‘Sir, yes sir.’”

Ted Cruz accuses congressional Democrats of having a herd mentality where they obey one person pic.twitter.com/wodbrWcC7x — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2021

As Cruz’s critics on Twitter noted, many Republicans have marched lock-step with Trump for years. Cruz is a prime example.

During the campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” attacked his wife’s looks and implied that his father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Yet, after Trump became president, Cruz became one of Trump’s staunchest defenders.

Twitter users were quick to point all that out and more:

Ted Cruz once again displaying the self awareness of a pinhead while also rocking the self own



Boy, that Harvard degree really comes in handy .... https://t.co/DiQlGBIpnA — Ann 🌎 🌊☮ 🌈 (@GeekTalk51) August 10, 2021

I’ll just put this here without comment. https://t.co/EpAXCG49BU — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 10, 2021

This is a Top 5 self own for August😆 — calcheme 🌊🌊🌊 (@calcheme) August 10, 2021

If Schumer starts insulting his wife, maybe Ted Cruz will campaign for him. https://t.co/W7HEOfI48v — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person. He’s the Newt Gingrich of Rick Santorums.



Seriously, why are all the “thinkers” within the conservative movement so disingenuous and empty-headed? They play to the lowest common denominator among the country bumpkins. pic.twitter.com/9jIGqsuYCm — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 10, 2021

😂 Did your lord and master approve of this tweet? pic.twitter.com/itobioqBis — Brad Norris (@EveryoneLies17) August 10, 2021

Irony has more lives than a cat. https://t.co/pjirz7QceF — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 10, 2021

Irony just died a painful death...?



Wow. https://t.co/UbLd3qgdSO — artemis888🌐No August Recess - filibuster carveout (@Artemis888Infin) August 10, 2021

Aspiring professional gaslighters, watch this and take copious notes https://t.co/GpfvD7ovwK — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 10, 2021

This PROVES there's an alternative dimension https://t.co/MbuTwF0fbR — Stifler's Mom (@stiflersmomsays) August 10, 2021