Ted Cruz Has The Strangest Response To 'This Man Ate My Son' Meme

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to a ridiculous online meme that claims he’s eaten someone’s son in the strangest of ways.

Instead of ignoring the ridiculous tweet, below, the GOP lawmaker this week appeared to channel fictional cannibal killer Hannibal Lecter from book and movie “The Silence Of The Lambs” with his clap back.

“He was delicious!” Cruz replied.

Hmm, what?

Cruz’s response inevitably went viral.

But it split opinion on Twitter. Some folks praised him for the self-deprecating comeback, while others accused him of trying too hard to be funny.

ENGAGE HUMAN PROTOCOL - ADVANCED META HUMOR MODULE



Run routine - EdgyTone



checkresult = Fail https://t.co/dt9Bo7QlsJ — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 6, 2019

Politics aside, Ted Cruz’s ability to troll Ted Cruz is actually phenomenal https://t.co/7TLgaEEl9c — Marcy Jones Fox 10 (@MarcyJonesFox10) June 5, 2019

Alright it’s official we live in a simulation. https://t.co/CkD8RjTEQH — University Democrats (@UDems) June 6, 2019

Holy crud, Ted Cruz rocks!



F.I.F. (funny is funny) https://t.co/dDbBnIV4Y5 — Daniel Chun 🇺🇸 (@dannychun) June 5, 2019

When Ted Cruz trolls the trolls 👇https://t.co/QKEH5h3YWL — Bobby Blanchard (@bobbycblanchard) June 5, 2019

There's something in the water over at the Russell Senate Office Building. https://t.co/Y9y0HPesno — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 5, 2019

He will never understand the difference between being naturally funny and trying too hard. https://t.co/01lruCGxEB — Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) June 6, 2019

Ok ok A+ for effort 🤣 bravo — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) June 6, 2019

God help me, I laughed — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 6, 2019

Cruz’s reply appears to have been several months in the coming.

In September 2018, Cruz reportedly told an audience at the American Petroleum Institute that he was “really tempted” to tweet it after seeing a Twitter handle called “Ted Cruz ate my son.”

Politically, Cruz is currently exploring a working relationship with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in a bid to ban former members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.

But he stoked controversy on Thursday with his defense of controversial YouTuber Steven Crowder.