Ted Cruz Has The Strangest Response To 'This Man Ate My Son' Meme

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to a ridiculous online meme that claims he’s eaten someone’s son in the strangest of ways.
Instead of ignoring the ridiculous tweet, below, the GOP lawmaker this week appeared to channel fictional cannibal killer Hannibal Lecter from book and movie “The Silence Of The Lambs” with his clap back.
“He was delicious!” Cruz replied.
Hmm, what?
Cruz’s response inevitably went viral.
But it split opinion on Twitter. Some folks praised him for the self-deprecating comeback, while others accused him of trying too hard to be funny.
Cruz’s reply appears to have been several months in the coming.
In September 2018, Cruz reportedly told an audience at the American Petroleum Institute that he was “really tempted” to tweet it after seeing a Twitter handle called “Ted Cruz ate my son.”
Politically, Cruz is currently exploring a working relationship with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in a bid to ban former members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.
But he stoked controversy on Thursday with his defense of controversial YouTuber Steven Crowder.