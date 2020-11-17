Ted Cruz Tweet About Mask-Wearing Senator's 'Fake Virtue' Falls Flat On Its Face

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) chimed in on a now-viral clip showing senators briefly clashing over masks on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Monday, quickly attracting ire from Twitter users who called him callous and out of touch.

The incident involved Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who asked his colleague Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) to “please wear a mask” to keep others from potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Sullivan reacted to the suggestion by saying that he didn’t need Brown’s instructions.

“I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” Sen. Brown replied, before blasting Sullivan for exposing staffers “who can’t say anything.”

Cruz dismissed the entire incident, insisted that Sullivan was sitting over 50 feet away and calling Brown “a complete ass” who was parading his mask as “an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.”

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

While Sullivan may have been sitting far from Brown, Cruz’s analysis of the situation ignores Brown’s words about protecting regular workers in the Senate, as well as the fact that these staffers were well within 6 feet of Sullivan ― including a woman who can be seen in the bottom left of the footage.

It’s pretty revealing that you don’t consider the staffers right in front of Sullivan as people worth protecting.



Only the senators matter, right? pic.twitter.com/oTXoPjE5UT — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 17, 2020

And look at Sherrod Brown, ostentatiously wearing a mask when there’s no human (who counts) anywhere near him! All for show! pic.twitter.com/QadETWxLIC — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 17, 2020

More seriously, all medical advice is that you should wear masks indoors in public gatherings AT ALL TIMES. The Senate chamber is a public gathering by definition. It's not fine as long as you're six feet apart. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 17, 2020

The stenographer. It's a woman, so she can't be seen. — Debbie J. (@Lily_61Warren) November 17, 2020

Here is an image from the video clip, how far away is she?



Also, there is not a magical 6-foot wall that stops everything. There are still smaller particles that remain in the air longer.



This administration is known to spread COVID. @DanSullivan_AK should mask up. pic.twitter.com/IZLl8NNKjE — Brian Heagney (@HeagneyBrian) November 17, 2020

Senator Brown was concerned for the staff immediately in front of Sullivan. But I guess you can’t comprehend someone caring about their fellow man. — Yaz (@john_yazek) November 17, 2020

Oh, for a Senator as decent as Brown.

1. There were others in the room closer to Senator Sullivan, it wasn’t solely about him

2. He wears a mask because that’s advised in indoor spaces and he believes in science

3. No one will ever accuse you of doing the virtuous thing — LauraB’sAtHome🏡🖋 (@lulujb520) November 17, 2020

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mandated masks since July, there is currently no such rule in the Senate. There, face coverings are only recommended, according to a Washington Post report which indicates that partisan disagreements over health guidelines in the U.S. Capitol have resulted in congressional leaders unable to “even agree on what type of thermometer to use to monitor lawmakers and aides for coronavirus symptoms.”