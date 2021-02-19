People Want Justice For Snowflake, Ted Cruz's Dog Who Did Not Go To Cancun

People were already incensed over Sen. Ted Cruz’s jaunt to Cancun while Texans battled catastrophically cold weather that caused massive power and water outages. But a photo of his dog, alone, staring out the door of the Republican senator’s house might be the icing on the cake.

“Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston,” Houston journalist Michael Hardy tweeted on Thursday afternoon, alongside the image. “His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle.”

Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021

The dog, a small white canine named Snowflake, was not totally abandoned, Hardy clarified in later tweets, as well as in a report for New York magazine. The dog was put under the care of Cruz’s security guard, who was parked outside the home in an SUV when Hardy took the photo. (Hardy also said it’s not confirmed whether Snowflake is actually a poodle.)

Cruz’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost, and it’s unclear to what extent Snowflake — and possibly the security guard — were stuck in a cold, electricity-free home while the Cruzes fled to Mexico.

Group texts obtained by The New York Times showed Heidi Cruz, the senator’s wife, stating the house was “FREEZING” before they left, and Ted Cruz said in an earlier statement about the trip that his home had lost heat and power.

When Ted Cruz left for Mexico the power was out. His wife Heidi texted a friend it was freezing. While he was gone the power came back. So Snowflake was in the cold for part of a day, but it could well have been longer. Ted left a security guard to take care of Snowflake. — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 19, 2021

Of course, no one is expected to bring their pet with them whenever they go on vacation. Depending on the animal and the type of trip, in many cases it’s preferable to leave pets behind with a trusted caretaker rather than have them undergo the stress of travel. But in this case, the idea of Snowflake stuck in a dark, “FREEZING” house while the rest of the family jetted off on an ill-conceived, last-minute vacation just seemed callous, if not potentially dangerous.

Many people on social media called out the sadness of the situation, fantasized about Snowflake getting revenge and drew comparisons between Snowflake and the plight of Texans in general:

John Wick style movie but it’s Snowflake getting revenge on Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ZV9lJpy3cf — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 19, 2021

Update: Snowflake has now joined the 99.9 percent of Americans who reportedly can’t stand @tedcruz ... https://t.co/YTdOdrrBJo — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 19, 2021

Gosh, Cruz’s poodle, Snowflake is all Texans. Abandoned in the dark. pic.twitter.com/X6rvQr0j7q — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 19, 2021

Live look at Snowflake when Ted Cruz comes through the door: pic.twitter.com/st3AstAA8l — 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) February 19, 2021

Perhaps Snowflake refused to abandon fellow Texans during a power crisis. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 19, 2021

Snowflake had the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/iiywbbbKAZ — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 19, 2021