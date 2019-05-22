COMEDY

Ted Cruz’s Space Pirates Warning Lands Him ‘Space Force’ Sequel Role

The Texas GOP senator appears as Grand Admiral Cruz in Jimmy Kimmel's spoof reboot of the '70s television movie.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has landed a starring role in Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof sequel to 1978 television movie “Space Force.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host on Tuesday inserted Cruz into the spoof remake ― titled “Space Force 2: Attack of the Space Pirates” ― to poke fun at the lawmaker’s much-mocked claim that President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force branch of the military could be used to tackle pirates in space.

Kimmel’s reboot also featured one member of the original film’s cast, comic actor Fred Willard (who regularly appears on the late-night comedian’s show.)

Check out how Grand Admiral Cruz’s plan to save America goes down in the clip above.

