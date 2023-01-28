What's Hot

Kevin McCarthy Says Republicans 'Won't Touch' Medicare Or Social Security

Police Release Body Camera Video Of Attack On Paul Pelosi

Ronna McDaniel Wins Fourth Term As RNC Chair After Divisive Race

Associated Press Steps In The Merde Calling Phrase 'The French' 'Dehumanizing'

Lovebird Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach To Exit 'GMA3' After Affair Scandal

Jay Leno Breaks Bones In Motorcycle Accident Mere Months After Car Fire

Gunman Kills 7 Near Jerusalem Synagogue

Priscilla Presley Releases New Statement Following Funeral Of Daughter Lisa Marie

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Received The Worst Scouting Report Before NFL Draft

Doctor Faces Jan. 6 Charges After 'Former Friend' Reports Him To FBI

Bryan Cranston Says He 'Got Sh*t' For His Role In 'The Upside,' Announces Sequel

NBA Champ Matt Barnes Allegedly Spits On Fiancée's Ex During Heated Dispute: Video

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Ted Cruz

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s Hypocrisy Gets The Game Show Treatment

"The Daily Show" mocked the Texas Republican's different takes on the Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence classified material discoveries.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” span Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) hypocrisy on the discoveries of classified materials into a game show.

In a video released by the Comedy Central program this week, Cruz offers wildly different opinions when a dial strikes the names of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

On Trump, Cruz downplays the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago as a “fishing expedition.”

For Biden, Cruz rants about corruption and coverups.

When it comes to Pence, Cruz praises him as a “good man.”

As multiple commentators have pointed out, there’s a big difference between the Biden/Pence discoveries and those of Trump.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community