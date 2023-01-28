GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s Hypocrisy Gets The Game Show Treatment

“The Daily Show” span Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) hypocrisy on the discoveries of classified materials into a game show.
In a video released by the Comedy Central program this week, Cruz offers wildly different opinions when a dial strikes the names of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.
On Trump, Cruz downplays the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago as a “fishing expedition.”
For Biden, Cruz rants about corruption and coverups.
When it comes to Pence, Cruz praises him as a “good man.”
As multiple commentators have pointed out, there’s a big difference between the Biden/Pence discoveries and those of Trump.
