What's Hot

PoliticsTexasTed Cruztexas longhorns

‘Cursed’ Ted Cruz Blamed As Yet Another Sports Appearance Goes Badly Wrong

Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) went to a football game on Monday to support the Texas Longhorns in their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies.

It didn’t go well for Texas as Washington won 37-31 to advance to next week’s national championship game. The Texas defeat also continues what some fans see as a trend: When Cruz turns up, his team loses.

In autumn, he showed up to support the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

They lost, and some fans blamed Cruz.

In 2018, he was blamed for jinxing the Houston Rockets when the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs with Cruz in attendance. And in 2017, fans blamed a poorly timed Cruz selfie for Texas Tech’s defeat in the NCAA finals.

Last year, Cruz pushed back at the notion that his presence is a curse for sports teams, calling Rolling Stone magazine “lying hacks” for an article on fans begging him to stay home from the Astros game.

But after the Longhorns’ loss, some fans are taking it out on Cruz:

Support HuffPost
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides