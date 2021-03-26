POLITICS

Ted Cruz Goes Viral For His Spring Break Tank Top

The Texas Republican is hawking “McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back" merchandise for the #CruzCrew on Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hawked his new limited line of Spring Break merchandise on Twitter and immediately became the butt of online jokes.

“Show you are a proud member of the CruzCrew,” the Texas Republican tweeted Thursday, promoting two $30 tank tops and a $25 trucker hat featuring a photo of himself and the slogan, “McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back.” 

Critics mockingly suggested the clothes would be “perfect” to wear to Cancun, where Cruz was caught sneaking away on vacation in February as millions in his home state suffered power blackouts and water shortages caused by deadly winter storms.

