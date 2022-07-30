Callous GOP Fist-Bump After Holding Up Aid For Burn-Pit Veterans Sparks Fury

Fist bumps by Republican senators after they voted to hold up aid for military veterans suffering from burn-pit exposure has set off a storm of outrage.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was captured on video fist-bumping Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) shortly after Republicans managed on Thursday to block the PACT Act that would allow soldiers, sailors and airmen exposed to pits of smoldering waste in combat zones to be covered by the Veterans Affairs health care system for linked illnesses. Many are suffering from cancer.

Patriotic Americans don’t fist bump their pals after blocking vet healthcare, @TedCruz. pic.twitter.com/vnIUNvMDh9 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 29, 2022

The surprise GOP resistance to the bill was apparently payback after Republicans were outplayed by Democrats earlier this week to win passage of a sweeping $740 billion package to increase taxes on the wealthy and invest in climate change and health care.

Democrats and veterans groups were furious that the veterans bill was held up by miffed Republicans when it was expected to pass.

“This is total bullshit. This is the worst form of over politicization I’ve literally ever seen,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) at a press conference Thursday held by Democrats and veterans.

The callous fist-bumping celebration was particularly hard to take for many.

“The most despicable part of this whole thing is watching on the Senate floor Ted Cruz fist-bumping, and then [the Republicans] patting each other on the back when they blocked this bill,” former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

They “celebrated their victory over veterans with cancer. Way to go, guys! You finally handed it to ‘big veteran with cancer.’ Well done!” he added sarcastically.

There was plenty more:

Only totally soulless politicians would fist bump each other after denying critical veteran benefits just to own the libs. Those with souls would never actually play politics with soldiers’ lives. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 29, 2022

The disgusting fist bump is between Sen. Daines, R-MT, and Sen. Cruz, R-AH (ASSHOLE). Daines is every bit as bad, just not anywhere near as smart. Only these guys would fist bump when screwing over vets. https://t.co/BiS1vVD5sr — Al Franken (@alfranken) July 29, 2022

Senators Ted Cruz and Steve Daines fist bump after shooting down a bill that would expand healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits. (2022) pic.twitter.com/fgSTWNBQGH — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) July 29, 2022

Republicans' brazen hypocrisy and shameless trolling on display:



Ted “Support Our Troops” Cruz's celebratory fist bump after depriving veterans of health benefits last night: pic.twitter.com/7PyjIWvEK6 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 29, 2022

Why did Montana GOP Senator @SteveDaines fist bump Ted Cruz after both of them voted AGAINST a bill to give health care to combat veterans?



Absolutely shameful.pic.twitter.com/y88GsT9Oa4 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) July 29, 2022

#MorningJoe Hey Texas veterans, @tedcruz and @JohnCornyn rejected the bill that would help any veteran with burn pit cancers. Are you ok with that? I think it's revolting. — Cyndi.. (@cyndiwanek) July 29, 2022

Many people are saying that Ted Cruz’s fistbump was just practice for when he takes away social security. pic.twitter.com/H2ofjm7iTn — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 29, 2022

.@chrislhayes: Republicans were so mad at Democrats, they blocked much-needed health care for U.S. war veterans suffering the after-effects of toxic fumes—and then they celebrated.



Watch @tedcruz and @SteveDaines fist-bump on the Senate floor as Daines' "no" vote was read. pic.twitter.com/KDCFzsre2J — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 29, 2022