Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) showed his short memory or his shamelessness ― or both ― during a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

The Texas Republican was commenting on how Democratic state lawmakers left Texas on Monday in order to deny Republicans a quorum to vote on new election restrictions and several other contentious bills.

Cruz predicted the Democrats’ gambit won’t work because the state constitution allows the arrest of fleeing lawmakers. He also smarmily suggested it was “ironic” that the politicians “getting on their private jet to fly to Washington, D.C., ... almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet.”

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/cHDQEMwqte — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2021

People on social media were quick to point out the flaws in Cruz’s argument.

Ted Cruz on Texas Democrats: "It's ironic. As they were getting on their private jet to fly to Washington DC, they almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet." (This is a false equivalency -- people have a right to vote but not a right to board jets.) pic.twitter.com/VXxZ6jMBiE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2021

However, many Twitter users thought the real irony was that Cruz ― who famously jetted off to Cancun earlier this year while his constituents were struggling amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather ― was shaming Democrats for leaving Texas in a hurry.

Says the guy who fled to Cancun while Texans were freezing to death. Man, these folks have ZERO shame or self-awareness. https://t.co/fEhseFsids — Chris Kocher (@RealChrisKocher) July 13, 2021

Imagine if they had flown to Cancun. — Erik Larson (@eelarson) July 13, 2021

Texas Democrat Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary during the Obama administration, pointed out a big difference between Democrats leaving the state to block legislation that would restrict voting access among marginalized groups, and going on a tropical vacation.

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights.



Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach.



I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021

Others piled on:

Ironic is Ted Cruz complaining about anyone fleeing the state of Texas https://t.co/CIxfcAUOOD — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 13, 2021

After all... @tedcruz would know about showing ID to get on a plane as you flee Texas, right? https://t.co/AB478ivZzO — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 13, 2021

So, about as "ironic" as rain on your wedding day https://t.co/VdMGrwddNj — Jordan Blum (@JDBlum23) July 13, 2021