Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) showed his short memory or his shamelessness ― or both ― during a Fox News interview on Tuesday.
The Texas Republican was commenting on how Democratic state lawmakers left Texas on Monday in order to deny Republicans a quorum to vote on new election restrictions and several other contentious bills.
Cruz predicted the Democrats’ gambit won’t work because the state constitution allows the arrest of fleeing lawmakers. He also smarmily suggested it was “ironic” that the politicians “getting on their private jet to fly to Washington, D.C., ... almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet.”
People on social media were quick to point out the flaws in Cruz’s argument.
However, many Twitter users thought the real irony was that Cruz ― who famously jetted off to Cancun earlier this year while his constituents were struggling amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather ― was shaming Democrats for leaving Texas in a hurry.
Texas Democrat Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary during the Obama administration, pointed out a big difference between Democrats leaving the state to block legislation that would restrict voting access among marginalized groups, and going on a tropical vacation.
Others piled on: