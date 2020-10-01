Sen. Ted Cruz's Odd Attempt To Diss Biden Gets Roasted To Oblivion

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) threw a potshot at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that the internet chewed up and spat right back at him.
Cruz posted a graphic of a train labeled “Biden Express” taking “Exit 2020″ to the “radical left.” It’s conducted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). On board are fellow progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.); Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Biden may be the Democrat Party’s nominee, but we know who is driving the train,” Cruz claimed, parroting President Donald Trump’s go-to narrative about his moderate opponent being a puppet for those further to his left. Trump and his Republican allies also persistently conflate Democrats with the “radical” left.
People took issue with the graphic on several fronts. For one, Trump can’t seem to make up his mind what train his opponent is on; he tweeted just days ago that the “Radical Left is dumping” Biden. Critics also questioned the mix of people Cruz chose to cast as “radical left” riders and, frankly, the logistics of a train cruising by a highway off-ramp sign.
Several of the train’s “passengers” chimed in, including Ocasio-Cortez, who pointed out the railway Cruz is traveling on:
Here’s some of the other blowback.