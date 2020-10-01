Sen. Ted Cruz's Odd Attempt To Diss Biden Gets Roasted To Oblivion

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) threw a potshot at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that the internet chewed up and spat right back at him.

Cruz posted a graphic of a train labeled “Biden Express” taking “Exit 2020″ to the “radical left.” It’s conducted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). On board are fellow progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.); Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Biden may be the Democrat Party’s nominee, but we know who is driving the train,” Cruz claimed, parroting President Donald Trump’s go-to narrative about his moderate opponent being a puppet for those further to his left. Trump and his Republican allies also persistently conflate Democrats with the “radical” left.

Biden may be the Democrat Party’s nominee, but we know who is driving the train. https://t.co/i0pVuunNh2 pic.twitter.com/p9LqbsRGZ7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 1, 2020

People took issue with the graphic on several fronts. For one, Trump can’t seem to make up his mind what train his opponent is on; he tweeted just days ago that the “Radical Left is dumping” Biden. Critics also questioned the mix of people Cruz chose to cast as “radical left” riders and, frankly, the logistics of a train cruising by a highway off-ramp sign.

Several of the train’s “passengers” chimed in, including Ocasio-Cortez, who pointed out the railway Cruz is traveling on:

I must say, Ted Cruz making poorly executed memes while riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express is pretty on brand for both him and 2020 https://t.co/cqWKxHFKs9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 1, 2020

Trains don't use highway exits. https://t.co/1z7AjOmTVQ — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) October 1, 2020

Here’s some of the other blowback.

Do ... do you think trains have interstate off-ramp signs? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 1, 2020

Ah yes, that well-known radical leftist, Governor Cuomo pic.twitter.com/wGTbFTTHBN — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 1, 2020

It says something about the centrality of white male grievance to GOP messaging that they have made three female POC first-term members of Congress so central to their argument to re-elect Donald Trump. https://t.co/kJU7nbIleS — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 1, 2020

There’s a lot that’s funny about this but perhaps the funniest is Andrew Cuomo as part of the “radical left.” Ask actual members of New York’s radical left about Cuomo https://t.co/ArjjxO4fqo — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 1, 2020

I am very confused, somebody help me out, is Biden being controlled by the radical left or not? https://t.co/ufgaNpvaWs — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 1, 2020

Al Franken said it best - “I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz.” — Dave (@eaglesdiehard) October 1, 2020

Your social media intern lied about their photoshop experience, Reek.



I especially like that you think trains have exit ramps. ted cruz, man of the people — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) October 1, 2020

Every Republican criticism of Democrats makes leftists go “sigh, if only” https://t.co/ttvEu70qlR — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) October 1, 2020