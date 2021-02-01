Ted Cruz Slammed For Saying Trump Impeachment Is 'Vindictive'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to have it both ways on Monday, only to end up mocked by Twitter users.
On one hand, the Texas Republican finally admitted on his podcast that Donald Trump’s election fraud lies — which Cruz, incidentally, helped promote — went way too far.
“I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly, he said over and over, he won by a landslide, there was massive fraud, it was all stolen everywhere,” Cruz said.
Although Cruz was widely criticized for echoing Trump’s baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen, the senator now admits the former president did not provide evidence that could have satisfied the necessary burden of proof.
“That evidence — the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election, it has to be based on the evidence,” Cruz said. “And so simply saying the result you want — that’s not responsible.”
But that didn’t mean that Cruz had suddenly become reasonable. Instead, he suggested on Twitter on Monday that Trump’s second impeachment was just Democrats’ “vindictive” way of “advancing their political agenda” instead of working on legislation that “would put our nation on the path towards recovery.”
Twitter users slammed the tweet and turned the word “vindictive” into a trending term.