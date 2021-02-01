Ted Cruz Slammed For Saying Trump Impeachment Is 'Vindictive'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to have it both ways on Monday, only to end up mocked by Twitter users.

“I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly, he said over and over, he won by a landslide, there was massive fraud, it was all stolen everywhere,” Cruz said.

Although Cruz was widely criticized for echoing Trump’s baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen, the senator now admits the former president did not provide evidence that could have satisfied the necessary burden of proof.

“That evidence — the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election, it has to be based on the evidence,” Cruz said. “And so simply saying the result you want — that’s not responsible.”

But that didn’t mean that Cruz had suddenly become reasonable. Instead, he suggested on Twitter on Monday that Trump’s second impeachment was just Democrats’ “vindictive” way of “advancing their political agenda” instead of working on legislation that “would put our nation on the path towards recovery.”

In the midst of a pandemic, Democrats are advancing their political agenda through a vindictive impeachment instead of working on legislation that would put our nation on the path towards recovery & help the millions of Americans hurting during these unprecedented times. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 1, 2021

Twitter users slammed the tweet and turned the word “vindictive” into a trending term.

Prosecuting a crime is justice. Your tweet is vindictive. Your actions disingenuous, self-serving and proof you're still part of the Big Lie cult. https://t.co/M1JrrYDYzI — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 1, 2021

If you too mock Ted's wife and father, he will love you and shamelessly defend you forever. https://t.co/vHiaCrhWH9 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 2, 2021

Vindictive impeachment? Ted Cruz was apparently reading Green Eggs & Ham (or hiding under his desk) when Trump provoked an attack on our Capitol. https://t.co/GkTDtA7LDp pic.twitter.com/pQSD6TV4I7 — Jim Heath (@JimHeathTV) February 1, 2021

In the midst of a pandemic, the people I ran over with my car are advancing their agenda through a vindictively pressing attempted vehicular manslaughter charges against me instead of applying to masters degree programs, which would help them get higher-paying jobs. https://t.co/51v1PsdIps — Erin accountability, then unity Ryan (@morninggloria) February 1, 2021

EVERY ACCUSATION IS A CONFESSION, #TurdCruz. "Vindictive" is your Dear Leader's default setting, because he's a petty little bully. Remember when he called your wife a DOG? He literally did that & he'd do it again. Get his sack out of your mouth & resign, you seditious traitor https://t.co/moba2BlTkN — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) February 1, 2021