Ted Cruz's Attempt To Explain Journalism To Reporter Backfires Spectacularly

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried defend President Donald Trump’s constant rants about “Obamagate” on Twitter.

It didn’t go well.

Trump has repeatedly railed against former President Barack Obama, claiming “Obamagate” is the “biggest political crime in American history” without offering any details on what that supposed crime is.

When asked to explain earlier this month, Trump simply said “you know what the crime is.”

On Wednesday, MSNBC analyst and editor of The Recount John Heilemann replied to Trump’s latest “Obamagate” tweet with another request for an explanation.

That’s when Cruz stepped in it:

I thought that was a reporter’s job? https://t.co/KbvjX0nzHO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 27, 2020

The senator later replied with a conspiracy theory of his own, claiming Obama had “personal involvement in abusing FBI to target Trump.”

Cruz was on the receiving end of wild accusations from Trump himself when the two were rivals for the GOP nomination in 2016 ― including a claim that the senator’s father, Rafael Cruz, was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Heilemann quickly reminded the senator, who has since became a staunch Trump supporter despite their history:

Sorry, I'm still busy reporting out Trump's accusation that your father was involved in the killing of JFK. https://t.co/bs7L5W4QCj — John Heilemann (@jheil) May 27, 2020

Others also quickly joined in ― some with similar references to Cruz’s history with Trump:

You think it’s a reporter’s job to chase down obvious (and deliberately vague) batshit conspiracy theories propagated by a vicious and desperate lunatic? You really are a joke. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 28, 2020

The reporters job is to report about a man who can’t defend his wife when the President calls her ugly.



No one know what Obamagate is because Obamagate doesn’t exist. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2020

If this was Cruz sarcasm, or said by someone on the left in jest, it might be the funniest thing I read on here today.



Yes, zodiac killer who's actually Canadian, the job of a reporter is to construct explanations for allegations too wild for the accuser to actually articulate. https://t.co/96j2OM2LWp — Kelly Steele (@steelekelly) May 27, 2020

Remember when the president called your wife ugly? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) May 27, 2020

He's the one making the statements, Ted. Can YOU elaborate on what he means? — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) May 28, 2020

A reporter’s job is to ask questions to get the answers. I thought you were smarter than this? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 27, 2020

Zodiac Killer says what? pic.twitter.com/MscRAWmMfI — Katrina Los Angeles (@KatrinaRulz) May 28, 2020

You're a Harvard-trained lawyer. Why don't *you* explain it?



Unless, of course, there is nothing to this stupid allegation and you are too much of a coward to admit that fact. — Pejman Yousefzadeh: Insulin User Extraordinaire (@Yousefzadeh) May 27, 2020