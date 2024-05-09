'Pathetic Shell' Ted Cruz Gets Blunt Reminder After Over-The-Top Trump Defense

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is getting put on blast on social media for his latest defense of Donald Trump as the former president’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case is set to resume.
Cruz slammed Daniels’ testimony earlier this week as “salacious,” and told Fox News host Sean Hannity “that was the point of it.”
“Listen, there is no person on planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life,” Cruz said on Wednesday evening. “That is not news. But they want to drag him through the gutter because this is a political smear job, it’s not about the rule of law.”
Ted Cruz dismisses Stormy Daniels's testimony: "There is no person on planet earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life. That is not news." pic.twitter.com/yoEbNQIdUI— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2024
But the former president’s trial has nothing to do with celibacy. He’s not on trial for his affair with the porn star, which he denies, or even the $130,000 he paid for her silence.
The criminal trial centers around accusations he falsified business records to conceal that payment ahead of the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty.
Cruz’s critics fired back with some reminders of what the trial is really about, what Trump has said about Cruz and his family, and what “conservative values” used to mean, among other things:
Ted Cruz is such a pathetic shell of a man. Donald Trump humiliated Cruz’s wife and smeared his father with the most monstrous and mean spirited lies. But Cruz has bent the knee. They always bend the knee. pic.twitter.com/ejCVuAqRaC— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 9, 2024
Ted knows the point of the trial is not extramarital sex. The trial is about an illegal campaign donation to improperly affect the outcome of an election. But we know that Ted is not an honest person. https://t.co/PehuZXCt6W— maninthebooth (@maninthebooth1) May 9, 2024
He’s not on trial for “lying about being celibate.” He’s not even on trial for cheating on his third wife with a porn star while his wife was pregnant with his fifth child. He’s on trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payments he made for her silence. https://t.co/byOvMcfihh— Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) May 9, 2024
“Conservative values” sure have changed lately. https://t.co/IDSkZ7JYkH— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 9, 2024
An entire scheme to defame Ted Cruz and his father was also laid out in detail in the same trial…and he is STILL defending him. Does Trump castrate these men? No balls. ZERO. https://t.co/TADLPj1nlr— 🇺🇸🌊Rebecca🌊🇺🇸 🌻 (@ChewbeccaUSA) May 9, 2024
Ted Cruz wants us to think the only two choices Trump had were being “celibate all his life” or cheating on his wife with a porn star. https://t.co/NBlt5T7rfk— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 9, 2024
So Ted Cruz, the man who let Trump attack his father and his wife and is so spineless that he grovels to Trump and continues to help him. What a sad and pathetic little man https://t.co/t9wKLAfT5E— august miller (@augustmphoto) May 9, 2024
Even @TedCruz knows this isn’t about #CorruptTrump sleeping with a porn star, this is about #Trump interfering in the election, but he’s all about protecting his bloated orange king. https://t.co/6TPAw5eTkb— TheRightIsWrong (@Right_All_Wrong) May 9, 2024
I’m confused by this argument. He was married and his wife just gave birth. Is he arguing that sex with a porn actress then doesn’t mean anything? https://t.co/v6ShfcqP2Y— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 9, 2024
He was married. 🤦♀️— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 9, 2024
For those in the back of the room…— Susana Tupper (@Susana_Tupper) May 9, 2024
HE WAS MARRIED AND HAD A NEWBORN BABY BOY AT HOME!!!
Trump is the one who chose to pay her $130k to keep it from coming out before the election then creating a false paper trail about it. https://t.co/knxJ2dIy4s— Skit Skat Skoodle Doot (@ilpomodoro2) May 9, 2024
I think the proper term here is “chaste” and not “celibate”; his multiple children prove he’s not celibate, while the serial wives would suggest he’s not “chaste” either. Character counts (Faithful Citizenship #37) 🙏 https://t.co/MEZp4fV0mL— James Bretzke (@jimbretzke) May 9, 2024
The man went to Harvard and doesn’t know the difference between celibate and monogamous. https://t.co/dk8txWkfke— Grace Lidia Suárez (@gracels) May 9, 2024
