'Pathetic Shell' Ted Cruz Gets Blunt Reminder After Over-The-Top Trump Defense

The Texas senator's latest defense of the former president isn't going very well.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is getting put on blast on social media for his latest defense of Donald Trump as the former president’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case is set to resume.

Cruz slammed Daniels’ testimony earlier this week as “salacious,” and told Fox News host Sean Hannity “that was the point of it.”

“Listen, there is no person on planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life,” Cruz said on Wednesday evening. “That is not news. But they want to drag him through the gutter because this is a political smear job, it’s not about the rule of law.”

But the former president’s trial has nothing to do with celibacy. He’s not on trial for his affair with the porn star, which he denies, or even the $130,000 he paid for her silence.

The criminal trial centers around accusations he falsified business records to conceal that payment ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Cruz’s critics fired back with some reminders of what the trial is really about, what Trump has said about Cruz and his family, and what “conservative values” used to mean, among other things:

