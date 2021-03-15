Ted Cruz Mocked After He Demands Military Stop Bullying Tucker Carlson

In fact, the Texas Republican and insurrection instigator is demanding a meeting with the head of the U.S. Marine Corps to get them to stop blasting Carlson’s sexist remarks.

On Twitter on Sunday, Cruz accused the military of “launching political attacks to intimidate” Carlson and “other civilians who criticize their policy decisions.”

He added: “I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions.



Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign.



I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Last week, Carlson insinuated that the U.S. military is becoming more “feminine” and complained about accommodations for pregnant servicewomen while praising the masculinity of China’s Navy.

Many high-ranking members of the military criticized Carlson’s words, including Gen. Paul Funk, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker, Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who reportedly expressed “revulsion” at the comments.

But Cruz decided a talk show host who specializes in controversial and dubious arguments needed to be defended.

“This kind of behavior, while perhaps typical in a military-controlled Third World country, is completely unacceptable in the United States of America,” Cruz wrote in a letter to Austin attached to his tweet.

But considering that Cruz supported Donald Trump even after the former president insulted both his wife and father, many Twitter users felt obliged to question where the senator’s loyalties lie.

If only Ted stood up for his wife, father, kids, and dog like he does for Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/ZSUCaMl93k — Wesley Chu (@wes_chu) March 15, 2021

He defends Carlson but not Texans. 🙄 Covid. No electricity. Food lines. Unemployment. Then voted against a relief package. Left Snowflake 🐾 🐾 home alone in freezing weather with no electricity- But let’s get busy defending Carlson. #priorities https://t.co/55tgdMuLC5 — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) March 15, 2021

Ted Cruz wouldn’t even defend his own wife. It’s no wonder he won’t defend our female troops. https://t.co/6HX4ATjGj4 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) March 15, 2021

Republicans going after the military because of misogyny and a dangerously radical Fox News pundit is just wild and revealing.



Like I said before, these hypocrites do ultimately tell on themselves. https://t.co/jT5t28pAC4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 15, 2021

The US Military must not go to war with.... (looks at Ted Cruz's fantasy outrage list)... Tucker Carlson. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 14, 2021

Dear @DeptofDefense: Thank you for standing up for women in the military. For those of us who have served, we understand the military has every right to defend itself and military members from false and misleading attacks by the media.



Do not let Sen @tedcruz silence you. https://t.co/pRq9SBT8kk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2021

Under Trump, 34 former or current military members were arrested in the Capitol attacks and @tedcruz never demanded a meeting with top military officials. Instead, he defends Tucker Carlson's misogynistic comments about women that served and died for this country. https://t.co/sHmMjwxIhV — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) March 14, 2021

You cannot make this stuff up.



By the way, Senator, at which Ritz Carlton will the meeting with the left-wing, over-woke Marines be held? https://t.co/V95Nbs8Qfo — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 15, 2021

Republicans now attack the military and defend rioters and cop killers. Epic flip flop. https://t.co/MT62izqzbm — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) March 15, 2021

The silence from almost every other Senate and House Republican is deafening. https://t.co/oJU4qbSUWq — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 14, 2021