Twitter Users Snap Back At Ted Cruz's Clueless Thanos Analogy

As Thanos might say, this backlash was “inevitable.”
On a recent episode of the podcast “Verdict With Ted Cruz,” the Republican senator was talking about jobs being eliminated when he went off on a tangent about “Avengers: Endgame” and “Watchmen.” And it makes about as much sense as you’d think.
“What is interesting, and ‘Endgame’ is curious, have you noticed in how many movies, how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos, or go to ‘Watchmen,’ where the view of the left is people are a disease,” he said. “They buy into the Malthusian line that there are too many people in the world, that people are bad, and everything would be better if we had fewer people. I mean, Thanos wanted to eliminated 50% of the life-forms in the universe with one finger snapping.”
OK ... what?
It’s hard to understand what exactly Cruz was saying here. So he thinks the left is cheering on Thanos, someone who eliminates half the life in the universe? Uh, did you even watch the “Avengers” movies, dude? Or, since Cruz has spoken out about “Hollywood liberal elites” before, is he saying these people made themselves the villains of their own movies?
Plus, he knows Donald Trump’s own campaign already called dibs on Thanos, right?
It’s also unclear which version of “Watchmen” Cruz is talking about. Is it the original comic, where superheroes kill millions supposedly to prevent a nuclear holocaust? Or perhaps he’s more familiar with the recent HBO series where a senator is secretly on the side of white supremacists?
Hmm...
Regardless, that still doesn’t make much sense, and “Watchmen” screenwriter Lila Byock put it pretty succinctly:
Byock added that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “made news tonight for accusing Ted Cruz of conspiring to kill her, and Ted Cruz made news for whining about tv shows.”
“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn also chimed in about something that might have bothered listeners put off by Cruz’s pronunciation of “Thanos.”
Others on Twitter also snapped at Cruz, and they had all the power of the Infinity Stones: