Heidi Cruz, the wife of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), took a leading role in attempting to organize a nearly weeklong escape to Cancun with friends at the Ritz-Carlton while Texas plunged into a cold weather crisis, group text messages obtained by The New York Times revealed Thursday.

The report contradicted the senator’s flimsy claim that he was merely granting his daughters’ wish for a vacation with their friends and was accompanying them when the family jetted off to Cancun this week. He later conceded he had planned to stay through the weekend, but Heidi Cruz’s messages to pals seemed to indicate a grander getaway.

“Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” Cruz, a managing director at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs, wrote in a group text. “We may go to Cancún.” She mentioned a Wednesday afternoon departure and a Sunday return from a stay at the posh Ritz-Carlton on the beach, where she said she has lodged “many times,” according to The Times.

No one appeared to take up her offer. She then offered use of a gas stove for heated water. The couple did not return requests for comment from the Times.

The senator, a grandstanding politician who took a leading role in falsely denying Donald Trump’s election defeat, invited a firestorm of controversy when he was spotted with family members Wednesday departing for the Mexican resort from Houston while many Texans struggled without power or clean water amid bone-chilling temperatures.

The flight from the pandemic and weather crisis sparked anger and mockery from critics, and asinine defenses from supporters.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Heidi Cruz, pictured with Ted Cruz in 2016, tried to organize an extravagant trip with friends to Cancun, according to The New York Times.