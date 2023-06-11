'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski's Death Investigated As Suicide: Reports

Theodore Kaczynski is seen in 1996. The so-called “Unabomber" died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in his prison cell, authorities said. via Associated Press

Authorities are reportedly investigating Ted Kaczynski’s death as a suicide.

The so-called “Unabomber,” who killed three people and injured nearly two dozen more in a series of bombings between 1978 and 1995, was found unresponsive in his prison cell early Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The 81-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not officially released a cause or manner of death, though multiple news outlets, including The Associated Press and The New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter, have reported that he took his own life.

Advertisement

Kaczynski had been moved to a prison medical facility in Butner, North Carolina, in late 2021 due to health problems in recent years. Prior to this, he had served more than 25 years in a Supermax federal prison in Colorado.

Kaczynski’s suspected suicide follows the 2019 prison death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. It renews questions about whether prison officials could have done more to ensure his safety, as well as Kaczwnski’s.

Epstein was found to have hanged himself while facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in a Manhattan federal detention center, though there are conspiracy theories that he was murdered in his cell.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons attributed staffing shortages, lack of training and employees cutting corners for his death, according to federal documents obtained by the AP.

Advertisement