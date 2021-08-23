People who like “Ted Lasso” really, really like “Ted Lasso.” The show, which streams on Apple TV+, seems to have inspired a fan base as devoted as that of any real-life team in the English Premiere League. So if you know someone who never stops talking about Ted, make their day with a little gift that’ll remind them of their favorites, whether that’s Coach Lasso himself or a lovable character like Roy, Sam, Keeley, Rebecca or Higgins.
A mug with Ted's opinion of tea
A Lasso-themed card
Dani Rojas' banana T-shirt
A floral track jacket
Or an eye-catching tracksuit
Or a tracksuit with classic Roy Kent vibes
A karaoke machine
Nigerian national team gear
Ted's favorite eyewear
Ted's favorite barbecue sauces
Ted's salute to Kansas
A Ted and Roy sticker bundle
A gift box of chocolates from across the pond
A Richmond crew neck sweatshirt
An album for "Sexy Christmas"
A raincoat like Higgins'
Dani's Converse high-tops
A Coach Beard T-shirt
Beard oil, babay!
A midcentury-style show poster
A 9-inch pan for making Ted's famous biscuits
A Wrinkle In Time
Rebecca's tree coat rack
Some deep cut fan gear
"Diamond Dogs" on vinyl
An AFC Richmond jersey
A goldfish pillow that'll remind them to shake off past failures
A bedroom lamp like Keely's
An ice cream maker
A bottle of mezcal
A robe fit for the presidential suite
A folding bike like Dr. Sharon's
An ultra-light down jacket
Some classic English pub glasses
A "Futbol is Life" T-shirt
A Beats Pill+ for turning a locker room into a party
A slim-fit sweater
Keely's statement Gucci belt
A darts set, of course
You already know
