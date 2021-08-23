Home & Living

What To Buy The 'Ted Lasso' Fan In Your Life

From AFC Richmond jerseys to track suits to biscuit-baking, here's the best merch for Lasso-themed gifts.

People who like “Ted Lasso” really, really like “Ted Lasso.” The show, which streams on Apple TV+, seems to have inspired a fan base as devoted as that of any real-life team in the English Premiere League. So if you know someone who never stops talking about Ted, make their day with a little gift that’ll remind them of their favorites, whether that’s Coach Lasso himself or a lovable character like Roy, Sam, Keeley, Rebecca or Higgins.

1
A mug with Ted's opinion of tea
Etsy
If your Lasso fan loves tea, they'll always need more mugs. And if they agree with Ted that tea tastes like pigeon sweat, they can always drink coffee out of it instead.

Get it from Etsy for $18.49.
2
A Lasso-themed card
Amazon
Why send a boring drugstore card when you could send one with compliments from Ted or Roy? There are six different Lasso-themed cards to choose from, including an option for Father's Day.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3
Dani Rojas' banana T-shirt
Naolito/Threadless
Who wouldn't want Dani's T-shirt from the episode "Rainbow," featuring a banana doing crunches? It's adorable.

Get it from Threadless for $20.95.
4
A floral track jacket
Adidas
Hardly an episode goes by in which a Richmond player isn't wearing a track jacket, bold floral patterns, or a track jacket in bold floral patterns. Everyone should follow suit.

Get the Adidas Her Studio London track jacket for $64.
5
Or an eye-catching tracksuit
Nordstrom
Amp up their athleisure game in the name of Jamie Tartt. His fashion ethos: must have a hood, zips or graffiti. Check.

Get the Adidas Originals men's camo hoodie and men's camo pocket joggers from Nordstrom for $70 each.
6
Or a tracksuit with classic Roy Kent vibes
Adidas
Of course, if the Lasso-lover in your life is more like a Roy -- that is, a menacing yoga fanatic who pretty much only wears black -- grab this cool monochromatic tracksuit instead. The fabric is made with 50% recycled plastic marine waste, so Sam would approve.

Get the Adidas Adicolor Classics Primeblue SST track jacket ($75) and matching pants ($65) at Adidas.com.
7
A karaoke machine
Amazon
They might not make it to a Liverpool karaoke bar, but you can take the Liverpool karaoke bar to them. Like Liverpool, this Bluetooth-enabled machine has much to offer, including two wireless mics and a disco ball light show.

Get it from Amazon for $186.19.
8
Nigerian national team gear
Nike.com
The Nigerian Super Eagles' awesome run at the 1994 World Cup inspired a young Sam, and it's his goal in life to make his home country's squad. With their always-stylish kits, who can blame him?

Get the Big Kids' Pre-Match soccer top from Nike for $60.
9
Ted's favorite eyewear
Amazon
If Ray-Bans are good enough for Ted, Isaac and Higgins to wear, they're good enough for everyone.

Get the Ray-Ban RB3689 Metal II Evolve photochromic aviator sunglasses from Amazon for $133.70.
10
Ted's favorite barbecue sauces
Amazon
"You got some kinda food or something that just teleports you right back home, makes you feel all warm and fuzzy?" asks Ted. His answer is Arthur Bryan's barbecue sauce, which he declares is "some of the best barbecue sauce in Kansas City, which makes it some of the best barbecue sauce in the world."

Get a four-pack of famous Kansas City barbecue sauces from Amazon for $45.99.
11
Ted's salute to Kansas
Three KC
They'll recognize this shirt -- a salute to the four legendary Kansas barbecue joints that make the sauces above -- because it is worn by Ted more than once in season one. It was designed by star Jason Sudeikis' childhood friend.

Get it from Three KC for $30.
12
A Ted and Roy sticker bundle
Etsy
They can stick the best parts of the show on their laptop, locker, water bottle, mirror -- whatever! -- and remember to be curious, not judgmental.

Get it from Etsy for $14.
13
A gift box of chocolates from across the pond
Amazon
Send your Lasso fan a box of classic British candy bars, including Dr. Sharon's sugary nemesis, the Cadbury Flake.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
14
A Richmond crew neck sweatshirt
WBshop.com
We're all just wearing sweats at home these days; might as well be sweats that make them happy.

Get it from the WB Shop for $58.95.
15
An album for "Sexy Christmas"
Amazon
Er... make that "Sexy December 28th." And make like Keely and celebrate a sophisticated holiday with Ella Fitzgerald's album "A Swinging Christmas." It's Ella's version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" that plays as Keely preps for her Vegas-style yule in season two's Christmas special.

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (comes in formats from mp3 to vinyl).
16
A raincoat like Higgins'
The North Face
Higgins is both extremely practical and extremely British, so we're pretty confident he knows good rain gear. In an early episode, he wears a North Face rain jacket that looks just like this one.

Get the Resolve 2 waterproof jacket in new taupe green from The North Face for $89.
17
Dani's Converse high-tops
Finish Line
In the season two Christmas episode, Dani rocks a pair of Converse Pro Leather high tops in the locker room -- and who doesn't want to be like Dani?

Get a pair from Finish Line for $80 (available in two colors).
18
A Coach Beard T-shirt
Three KC
Everyone needs a Beard in their life.

Get it from Three KC for $25.
19
Beard oil, babay!
Amazon
As we learned from Jamie, you gotta look good in front of the fans. This beard oil will keep facial hair soft and frizz-free while also caring for skin.

Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
20
A midcentury-style show poster
Etsy
They can salute the show on their wall without looking like they're saluting a show on their wall.

Get it from Etsy for $35+ (available in three sizes).
21
A 9-inch pan for making Ted's famous biscuits
Amazon
If the superfan in your life wants to try making Ted Lasso's biscuits recipe, they'll need either a 9- or 8-inch square baking pan.

Get the Cuisinart 9-inch Chef's Classic nonstick pan from Amazon for $10.99.
22
A Wrinkle In Time
Amazon
"It's a lovely novel." -- Trent Crimm, The Independent

Get it from Amazon for $5.35.
23
Rebecca's tree coat rack
Royaldesign.com
High five, tree! The most memorable item in Rebecca's office, this coat rack is both a piece of practical furniture and a whimsical example of Swedish design.

Get it from Royal Design as a wall-mount rack ($479) or free-standing rack like Rebecca's ($743). It is also available in a smaller size starting at $427.
24
Some deep cut fan gear
Amazon
Before being hired to coach soccer at Richmond, Ted led Wichita State to a division two national title in American football -- a thing that couldn't have happened in real life, since Wichita State ended its football program in 1986. But that also means this shirt won't conflict with anyone's existing college football loyalties, making it the perfect gift for a sports-loving "Lasso" fan.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (comes in various styles).
25
"Diamond Dogs" on vinyl
Target
When you can't round up your own Diamond Dogs in person, send them this David Bowie record to remind them they're part of your squad.

Get it from Target for $21.99.
26
An AFC Richmond jersey
WBshop.com
Do they wear their fandom on their sleeve? Then Sam Obisanya's AFC Richmond jersey will be perfect. You can also select jerseys with the names of Roy and Dani, or personalize one with whatever name you wish.

Get it from the WB Shop in sizes up to 4XL for $59.95.
27
A goldfish pillow that'll remind them to shake off past failures
Society 6
If they prefer more subtle reminders of the show, this goldfish-print throw pillow will blend right in at home.

Get it from Society 6 for $23.99.
28
A bedroom lamp like Keely's
Lamps Plus
If vivacious Keely Jones is their style inspiration, they surely loved her feathery bedside table lamps as seen in season two.

Get this lamp from Lamps Plus for $201.60.
29
An ice cream maker
Amazon
With all the talk about ice cream on the show, the craving is sure to strike.

Get the Cuisinart 1.5 quart frozen yogurt and ice cream maker from Amazon for $69.95.
30
A bottle of mezcal
Total Wine & Spirits
It's the perfect smokey spirit for drinking with friends around a fire in which you have all thrown a bunch of meaningful personal belongings in an effort to get rid of a curse that's been lingering since World War I.

Get it from Total Wine & Spirits for $39.99.
31
A robe fit for the presidential suite
Amazon
When life calls for a girls' trip, only the plushest, softest hooded bathrobes will do.

Get it from Amazon for $49+ (comes in 26 different colors and styles) .
32
A folding bike like Dr. Sharon's
REI
Do they wish their bike would fold into a small portable square once their commute is over? Dr. Sharon doesn't have to; her Brompton folding bicycle awes Ted and Keely and, like all the brand's bikes, is handmade in London.

Get the Brompton M6L folding bike at REI for $1,590 or buy a Schwinn Hinge folding bike from Amazon for $276.47.
33
An ultra-light down jacket
Uniqlo
When London's chilly, Ted goes for a stylishly slim insulated coat.

Get the men's Ultra Light down jacket from Uniqlo for $69.90.
34
Some classic English pub glasses
Libbey
Enhance TV night with these 20-ounce English pub glasses, big enough to hold a pint and foam. Jeremy, Baz and Paul not included.

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $21.50.
35
A "Futbol is Life" T-shirt
Etsy
Catch the spirit of sweet Dani Rojas with this shirt that reflects his mantra.

Get it from Etsy for $21.95+ (available in 9 colors).
36
A Beats Pill+ for turning a locker room into a party
Amazon
When they need a wireless speaker to help turn a locker room into a birthday party, the Beats Pill+ will be ready with a battery charge that lasts 12 hours.

Get it from Amazon for $162.35.
37
A slim-fit sweater
Nordstrom
The Coach Lasso uniform: collared shirt, sweater, khakis, Nikes.

Get a men's merino wool V-neck slim fit sweater or men's merino wool crew neck slim-fit sweater from Nordstrom for $79.
38
Keely's statement Gucci belt
Gucci
When we first meet Keely, she breezes into the Richmond locker room wearing a white tee, suede moto jacket and jeans with a skinny Gucci belt.

Get the Gucci GG Marmont belt from Farfetch for $380.
39
A darts set, of course
Amazon
Look, we know it's a bit obvious. But if "Ted Lasso" taught us anything, it's that you never know when you might end up in an extremely high-stakes darts game -- and training makes perfect.

Get it from Amazon for $52.99.
40
You already know
Etsy
If they felt a twinge in the heart region during the episode 9 closing credits, they definitely need their very own Believe poster.

Get it from Etsy for $9.99.
