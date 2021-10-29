If you’ve got a “Ted Lasso” fan in your life, you can nail the perfect present with our “Ted Lasso” gift guide ― from a “hot brown water” mug to a AFC Richmond jumper (that’s British for sweatshirt), your gift this year is sure to be a total score.

Yet, to really send this present over the edge, you need a good holiday card. Not just any holiday card, but a “Ted Lasso” holiday card to tie the whole theme together.

While holiday cards can be a great opportunity to express how much you love someone, they can also just be another way to make the recipient smile. (We’re thinking about the explicit Roy Kent cards here.) Whether your loved one is a fan of Ted, Higgins or foul-mouthed Roy, these “Ted Lasso” cards will have them believing in the season.