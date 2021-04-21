First Look At 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Reveals A New Addition To The Cast

Apple on Monday dropped a teaser for the upcoming second season of its surprise hit, “Ted Lasso.”

Jason Sudeikis﻿ nabbed Golden Globe and Critics Choice trophies for his role as the always-positive Lasso, an American football coach brought to the U.K. to head a flailing soccer club.

But as the trailer shows, there’s a new character, sports psychologist Sharon (Sarah Niles), who may be immune to Lasso’s irrepressible optimism as well as his baking:

“Ted Lasso” also stars Brendan Hunt as his faithful sidekick Coach Beard and Hannah Waddingham as team owner Rebecca Welton as well as Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt and Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley.

Season 2 kicks off on Apple TV+ on July 23.