SHOVE IT: Rep. Ted Lieu Responds To Devin Nunes' Lawsuit Threat

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Friday offered a terse, gutsy response to a threatened lawsuit from GOP California Congressman Devin Nunes: “Take your letter and shove it.”

Twitter followers went bonkers.

Lieu posted the first page of a letter threatening a lawsuit from an attorney for Nunes — and his own response.

It’s not clear from the single page specifically what the threatened lawsuit would address, though it mentions Nunes’ right to an “unimpaired reputation.” Lieu’s letter indicates it involved his allegations in December that Nunes conspired with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in the Ukraine scheme to smear Joe Biden.

The lawsuit threat is particularly ironic now that newly released records have revealed extensive links between Nunes aide Derek Harvey and Parnas.

Parnas worked to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into unfounded accusations against Biden. He has said he was following Donald Trump’s wishes as communicated to him by Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney.

The House report on Trump’s impeachment last month also revealed phone logs of several calls between Nunes and Parnas.

“I received your letter ... in which you state your client Congressman Devin Nunes will sue me if I don’t, among other actions, issue a public apology to Devin Nunes,” Lieu wrote to Nunes’ attorney in the letter he posted on Twitter. “It is true that I stated Congressman Nunes worked with Lev Parnas and conspired to undermine our own government.”

Lieu warned that “truth is a defense,” and snapped: “I welcome any lawsuit from your client and look forward to taking discovery of Congressman Nunes. Or, you can take your letter and shove it.”

Lieu He copied Nunes.

Attached is the first page of a five page letter in which the lawyer for @DevinNunes threatens that Rep Nunes will sue me.



Attached is my response. pic.twitter.com/bWAqdRhq97 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2020

Nunes has launched a startling number of lawsuits; it’s not clear if any of them have been successful.

The congressman who once co-sponsored the Discouraging Frivolous Lawsuits Act is suing CNN and the parent company of his hometown newspaper, The Fresno Bee. He is also suing a group of his own constituents for calling the congressman a “fake farmer” after it was revealed that the “family farm” he boasts about is located in Iowa, not California. Among the most mocked is his suit against Twitter and parody Twitter account @Devin Nunes’ Cow.

