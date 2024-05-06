Dem Lawmaker Speaks Fierce Logic On Trump That He Wants Progressives To Hear

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) uttered the obvious logic that he wanted progressives to hear in case they want to vote against President Joe Biden ― or not vote at all. (Watch the video below.)
The lawmaker cited apathy and perhaps “voters voting against their own self-interest” as possible contributors to a Trump victory.
In an interview on Sunday with public affairs expert Mathew Littman for MeidasTouch, Lieu pleaded with unconvinced liberals to look deeply at their self-interests and embrace them. Casting a vote for Trump or any other candidate besides Biden out of disgust, or sitting out the election altogether, is inviting disaster on a volatile scale, Lieu said. That includes a possibly continued right-wing shaping of the Supreme Court.
Littman, a former speechwriter for Biden, noted the prospect of the Justice Department being gutted, opponents of the administration going to jail, and Trump’s extreme immigration crackdown if apathy prevails.
Lieu took it from there.
“Donald Trump incited an insurrection, an attack on our nation’s Capitol,” he said. “A hundred and forty law enforcement officers were assaulted and injured, some critically. And if he becomes president and he feels like he was rewarded for that behavior, what else do you think he’s gonna do? He can do quite a bit, because in his mind, he incited insurrection and the American people made him president again. You think there’s going to be anything to hold him back? I don’t think so.”
Low turnout could put Trump over the top, meaning bad news for progressives who voted and for those who stayed home.
Trump has hinted again at the possibility of violence if he loses the vote count.
“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week.
In another suggestion of upheaval if he were to lose, he told Time magazine that there would be no political violence if he wins the November election — but “if we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”