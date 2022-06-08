Rep. Ted Lieu Silently Schools GOP On Jesus Christ's Comments About Homosexuality

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Ca.) found a way to quietly school his Republican counterparts who are targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans ― with a little help from Jesus Christ.

The Democratic congressman was speaking on the House floor when he noted “the historic wave of bills targeting LGBTQ teens, children and their families” and decided to add to the dialogue.

Advertisement

“I just thought I would now recite what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality,” he told his fellow House members.

Typically a story like this would include a transcript of the comments, but, in this case, it’s really better to hear it directly from Lieu himself.

Don’t worry: It’s only 15 seconds long.