The Missouri GOP senator joined the Republican outcry after Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to his stashing of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his refusal to return them. Hawley blamed Biden.

“If the president in power can just jail his political opponents ― which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight ― we don’t have a republic anymore,” Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Joe Biden and his cronies are trying to take out their chief political opponent.”

Hawley: If the president in power can jail his political opponents, which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight, we don't have a republic anymore. We don't have the rule of law or constitution. pic.twitter.com/kORIHivlVg — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

Lieu linked to the exchange and delivered a surgical strike of a rebuttal:

2. The Trump Indictment is just that, an indictment. Trump is entitled to presumption of innocence. A jury would decide if Trump is guilty and goes to prison. https://t.co/XYdgT5NDqf — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 9, 2023

Boom.

Trump was arrested in New York last month on charges that he falsified business records to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.