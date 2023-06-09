Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) obliterated Sen. Josh Hawley’s wild accusation against President Joe Biden after Donald Trump was indicted again on Thursday.
The Missouri GOP senator joined the Republican outcry after Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to his stashing of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his refusal to return them. Hawley blamed Biden.
“If the president in power can just jail his political opponents ― which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight ― we don’t have a republic anymore,” Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Joe Biden and his cronies are trying to take out their chief political opponent.”
Lieu linked to the exchange and delivered a surgical strike of a rebuttal:
“The below assertions on Fox are incorrect. Some facts: 1. Presidents don’t jail or indict anyone. Grand juries indict. 2. The Trump Indictment is just that, an indictment. Trump is entitled to presumption of innocence. A jury would decide if Trump is guilty and goes to prison.”
Boom.
Trump was arrested in New York last month on charges that he falsified business records to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.
He’s also under investigation by the Justice Department for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and by Georgia prosecutors for his attempt to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the state.