Ted Nugent Compares Himself To Rosa Parks As He Tries To Sell Autographs

Ted Nugent Patriot Takes

Right-wing rocker Ted Nugent this week compared himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks over his refusal to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While most mask mandates were lifted long ago, Nugent railed against them while he attempted to sell his autographed “I will not comply” merch during an appearance on Real America’s Voice.

Advertisement

“What a beautiful statement, ‘I will not comply.’ I’m like Rosa Parks with a Glock,” he said. “You try to give me a stupid, immoral, nonsensical, arbitrary, capricious, punitive, mandate mask puke, and I will not comply.”

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, posted the clip:

Ted Nugent says he “is like Rosa Parks with a glock” and will not comply when asked to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/J77yxsBbPQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 17, 2022

Nugent has a history of invoking Parks during his right-wing screeds. In 2019, he blasted a Michigan law that banned the baiting of deer and elk, and called it a “Rosa Parks moment” when hunters refused to comply, according to the Detroit Free Press. And in 2013, amid reports that then-President Barack Obama could issue an executive order to help reduce gun violence, Nugent also made the comparison.

“There will come a time when the gun owners of America, the law-abiding gun owners of America, will be the Rosa Parks, and we will sit down on the front seat of the bus, case closed,” Nugent told World Net Daily.

Advertisement

Nugent has also made headlines for even more outrageous moments. In 2007, he held up what appeared to be a pair of machine guns at a concert and said Obama ― then still a senator and presidential candidate ― could “suck on my machine gun” and that Hillary Clinton, also a senator and presidential candidate, could “ride one of these into the sunset.”