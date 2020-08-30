“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and division. ... It’s you who claimed white supremacists are good people,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler spoke after the fatal shooting Saturday night of a member of the far-right Patriot Prayer group, who died after Trump supporters drove a convoy of pickup trucks through Portland. Passengers in the convoy shot paintball guns at and pepper-sprayed protesters and pedestrians.

The shooting victim has not yet been officially identified.

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place daily in the city since the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.