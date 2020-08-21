Fans at Major League Baseball games need to stay alert at all times ― even the plush ones.
Since this year’s games lack fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ballparks have been using creative stand-ins, including giant teddy bears. One of the bears at Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum offered a hair-raising lesson in what happens when you’re not paying attention:
Fortunately, it seems no bears were harmed in the making of this video as the plush bounced right back as if nothing had happened.
