Fans at Major League Baseball games need to stay alert at all times ― even the plush ones.

Since this year’s games lack fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ballparks have been using creative stand-ins, including giant teddy bears. One of the bears at Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum offered a hair-raising lesson in what happens when you’re not paying attention:

A teddy bear took a foul ball right off the head 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEYA7P1LOa — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 21, 2020

Fortunately, it seems no bears were harmed in the making of this video as the plush bounced right back as if nothing had happened.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!